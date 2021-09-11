CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham County, NH

High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Rockingham by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-11 04:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet will lead to dangerous surf and strong rip currents. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. In Maine, Coastal Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Coastal York Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.

alerts.weather.gov

