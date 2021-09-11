CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Waldo by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-11 04:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Coastal Waldo HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4 to 6 feet will lead to dangerous surf and strong rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Waldo County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central and Northern Carbon, Ferris-Seminoe-Shirley Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 19:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-17 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central and Northern Carbon, Ferris-Seminoe-Shirley Mountains; Laramie Valley, Shirley Basin; Niobrara, Lower Elevations of Converse, Thunder Basin National Grassland; Southwest Carbon County; Upper North Platte River Basin RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE FAR NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE LATE SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY EVENING RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301...303...304...306 AND 308 RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301...303 304...306 AND 308 The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Saturday. * WIND...West winds from 15 to 25 gusting to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * HAINES...5 to 6 * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 15:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level along shorelines and tidal waterways (6.9 to 7.1 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). * WHERE...Coastal Colleton and Charleston Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...This could result in some roads becoming impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 6:17 PM today at Charleston. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Charleston Harbor SC MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.7 ft, Major 2.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 17/06 PM 7.0 1.2 0.6 N/A Minor 18/06 AM 6.1 0.3 0.6 N/A None 18/07 PM 7.4 1.6 1.0 N/A Minor 19/07 AM 6.6 0.8 0.9 N/A None 19/08 PM 7.6 1.8 1.1 N/A Moderate
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 06:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Coastal Washington and Coastal Hancock Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Baldwin, Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 22:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Baldwin; Escambia FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT SATURDAY FOR SOUTHWESTERN ESCAMBIA AND NORTH CENTRAL BALDWIN COUNTIES At 1041 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain had fallen due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen over already saturated ground. Some locations that will experience flooding include Perdido, Dyas, Lottie, Redtown and Phillipsville.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Erosion#Coastal Waldo High Surf#The High Surf Advisory
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Rockingham, Eastern Hillsborough, Interior Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham; Eastern Hillsborough; Interior Rockingham; Strafford; Western And Central Hillsborough DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Maine. Portions of central and southern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fog will spread inland from the coast overnight.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Tallapoosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 22:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Tallapoosa The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Tallapoosa County in east central Alabama * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1100 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Alexander City, Jacksons` Gap, Northern Lake Martin, Wind Creek State Park and Eastern Lake Martin.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Tallapoosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 23:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Tallapoosa The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Tallapoosa County in east central Alabama * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1100 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Alexander City, Jacksons` Gap, Northern Lake Martin, Wind Creek State Park and Eastern Lake Martin.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 21:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Maryland Beaches BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...High risk of dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...The Atlantic Beaches of Maryland. In Virginia, The Atlantic Beaches of Northampton and Accomack Counties, and Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, the Atlantic Beaches of Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hickman by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 20:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hickman The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Flood Advisory for Western Hickman County in middle Tennessee * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 832 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Centerville, Nunnelly and Pinewood.
HICKMAN COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ellis by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 19:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ellis A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Ellis County through 945 PM CDT At 921 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles northeast of Higgins, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Arnett. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ELLIS COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Central Cook, Lake, Northern Cook by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Central Cook; Lake; Northern Cook BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT SATURDAY THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...High wave action and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches with waves of 3 to 6 feet. * WHERE...Lake IL and Cook County beaches. * WHEN...From 1 AM CDT Saturday through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers. For information on swim advisories or bans at Chicago beaches: www. cpdbeaches. com.
COOK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ellis, Woodward by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 19:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ellis; Woodward A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Ellis and west central Woodward Counties through 915 PM CDT At 845 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Fargo, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fargo and Tangier. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ELLIS COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 23:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Monroe THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT SATURDAY FOR SOUTHWESTERN MONROE COUNTY At 1128 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicates between 2 and 4 inches of rain has fallen this evening. This will cause small stream flooding. Thunderstorms are tapering off but runoff will continue. Some locations that will experience flooding include Aberdeen, Prairie, Muldon, Binford and Strong.
MONROE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Baldwin, Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 22:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Baldwin; Escambia FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT SATURDAY FOR SOUTHWESTERN ESCAMBIA AND NORTH CENTRAL BALDWIN COUNTIES At 1041 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain had fallen due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen over already saturated ground. Some locations that will experience flooding include Perdido, Dyas, Lottie, Redtown and Phillipsville.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Collingsworth by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 21:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Collingsworth FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1015 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTH CENTRAL COLLINGSWORTH COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Christian, Trigg by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 23:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Christian; Trigg The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Christian County in south central Kentucky Northeastern Trigg County in western Kentucky * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 1047 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Locally heavy rainfall may repeat over the same areas, especially near and just north of Cadiz. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hopkinsville and Cadiz.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 03:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Coastal Washington and Coastal Hancock Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lipscomb by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 20:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lipscomb A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Beaver and northeastern Lipscomb Counties through 915 PM CDT At 838 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southeast of Follett, or 11 miles northwest of Shattuck, moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Follett. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
LIPSCOMB COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 03:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Delaware Beaches HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Coastal Ocean, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Eastern Monmouth and Coastal Atlantic. In Delaware, Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Childress, Hall by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 20:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Childress; Hall A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR WESTERN CHILDRESS AND EAST CENTRAL HALL COUNTIES At 836 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles southeast of Memphis, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Childress and Estelline. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHILDRESS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy