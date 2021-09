The late Selena Quintanilla passed away in 1995 but her life has never been forgotten. Following the release of her biopic “Selena,” there have been musicals, tribute concerts, limited-edition Selena makeup lines, a Netflix series, and more. As each generation carries on her legacy, Selena officially has a TikTok account (@Selenalaleyenda) approved by the Quintanilla family and her music is available for fans to use on the platform. As of today the account has over 102 thousand followers. It is also partnering with TikTok for a special livestream, read the details below.

