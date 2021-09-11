Dota 2’s Patch 7.30c: Dawnbreaker added to Captain’s Mode, creeps stacking nerfed, meta heroes and items tuned down
Less than a month ahead of The International 10, Valve is continuing to keep players on their toes. Today’s 7.30c Dota 2 update brought some sweeping changes to the meta that blossomed after the 7.30 patch, a little less than a month ago. Newest hero Dawnbreaker will likely debut on the main stage in Romania as is, with no changes made to her kit before her addition to the competitive Captain’s Mode.dotesports.com
Comments / 0