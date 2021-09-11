CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea vs Aston Villa score predictions: A return victory

By The Pride of London Staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea’s current bogey team travels to Stamford Bridge to take on Thomas Tuchel’s new look squad. The Blues added Romelu Lukaku and Saul Niguez in the summer to an already strong, Champions League-winning squad. Both will be available for selection when Dean Smith’s Aston Villa comes to town. The Villains defeated Chelsea in the final game of the last campaign, almost ruining the Blues’ shot at Champions League qualification. The home side will be out for blood in Lukaku’s return to SW6, the question is whether or not it can capture all three points on this occasion.

Chelsea suffer Aston Villa setback as two players ruled out

Both Reece James and Thiago Silva will be ruled out of Chelsea's next Premier League fixture against Aston Villa on Saturday, for two wildly differing reasons respectively. The defenders' lack of availability will mean Thomas Tuchel will have to reshuffle his pack, especially considering the value both players have to the German boss' squad.
EPL Week 4 Weekend Wagering Windup: Chelsea vs. Aston Villa

Kicking things off in the Weekend Windup for Week 4, we have title contenders Chelsea on tap, who welcome mid-table upstarts Aston Villa to Stamford Bridge. In a crucial match for both clubs, we take a closer look at the matchup but be sure to check out all the latest odds for this weekend’s EPL agenda on FanDuel Sportsbook!
Chelsea vs. Aston Villa: TV channel, how to watch Premier League live stream info, start time

Chelsea look to continue their hot start to the Premier League season. Chelsea and Aston Villa have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea will be seeking to avenge the 2-1 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played May 23.
Chelsea vs Aston Villa player ratings: Romelu Lukaku brace at the Bridge

At fulltime it ended Chelsea 3 Aston Villa 0 and it was a match of debuts, first goals and patience that saw the blues leave Stamford Bridge with all three points. Saul made his debut that ended quite unceremoniously which I will allude to later on, Romelu Lukaku made his second home debut and Mateo Kovacic scored his first goal Stamford Bridge. So you could say it was straightforward win for Chelsea well that isn’t entirely the case. There were spells of Aston Villa pressure that made it looked likely that they would of scored but thankfully due to resilient defending and Edouard Mendy brilliance that did not happen. Despite the pressure, the players always found a way out and closed the game out in the second half with two goals that put the result out of doubt. There was a lot of rotation and the team still performed at the high level they have shown this season so far and that is really a testament to the talent that is littered within this squad.
Chelsea vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

Follow all the action as Chelsea host Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League. Thomas Tuchel’s team have started the new campaign in good form, winning two and drawing one so far, while Villa have taken four points from their first three matches in something of a new era after selling Jack Grealish in the summer. Chelsea are boosted by the news that they are one of the teams who have ultimately been allowed to play their South American players after the international break fiasco, though Thiago Silva is in the line-up having not been a regular starter at the beginning of this season.
Lukaku scores twice to help Chelsea down Villa

A brace from Romelu Lukaku inspired Chelsea to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening. The Blues got off to a bright start and saw more possession of the ball in the opening exchanges of the game, while Villa sat back and soaked up the pressure.
Smith 'pleased with' Aston Villa performance in defeat at Chelsea

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith defended his players after their 3-0 defeat at Chelsea. Romelu Lukaku struck twice, with Mateo Kovacic also scoring for the hosts. But Smith said: "I was pleased with our performance up until the second goal, but we didn't take our chances. That took the wind out of our sails and we allowed a team with the quality they have got to open up the pitch and play keep-ball.
Tuchel Admits Chelsea Would Have Scored More Goals Against Aston Villa Had $69M Star Started

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel insisted that The Blues would have scored more against Aston Villa had Jorginho started the game Saturday. Jorginho came off the bench at half-time and had a calming impact in Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge, where Romelu Lukaku netted a goal on either side of Croatian Mateo Kovacic’s 49th-minute strike. Chelsea are currently placed second in the 2021-22 Premier League table.
Thomas Tuchel gives positive N’Golo Kante injury update ahead of Chelsea’s trip to Tottenham

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed N’Golo Kante is in “full shape” and “ready to play” against Tottenham after recovering from injury. The Chelsea star has been out with an ankle injury since being forced off injured against Liverpool on 28 August. The 30-year-old missed the Premier League victory over Aston Villa last weekend and the midweek Champions League win over Zenit Saint Petersburg.Tuchel has now confirmed Kante is primed to return on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.But Christian Pulisic is still unavailable, despite the American returning to individual training after overcoming his ankle injury.“No fresh concerns,” Tuchel said at his pre-match press conference. “Christian [Pulisic] is in individual training and will not be in the squad.“N’Golo is back in full shape in training and ready to play.” Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo is sweating on the fitness of Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn, who both exited Thursday’s Europa Conference League draw at Rennes due to injury. But Tuchel is unconcerned by his rival’s injury issues: “Let’s see who can play and not play. There’s still two days to go and I am not so much involved in speculation or prediction on who will or won’t play. It’s a tough fixture.”
Thomas Tuchel reveals he thought Harry Kane would join Manchester City

Thomas Tuchel has admitted he expected Harry Kane to join Manchester City in the summer.The Chelsea boss revealed he never had any serious ambition to try to sign the Tottenham talisman, especially given the strong links to the Premier League champions.Pep Guardiola’s City pushed all summer to recruit Kane but never came close to striking a deal with Spurs Chelsea will head to north London on Sunday to face Kane and Tottenham, with Tuchel offering compelling insight into the summer’s biggest transfer that never was.Asked about City’s attempts to sign Kane, Tuchel replied: “I thought that this would happen.“We never...
Covid proof needed for Aston Villa fans at Chelsea

Travelling Villa fans will need to be fully vaccinated or provide a negative Covid-19 test to attend this weekend’s game at Chelsea. Covid passports are not coming into effect until the end of this month, but Chelsea announced at the beginning of the season that they would require proof of vaccination or a negative test for supporters to get into Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea legend Terry grateful to Aston Villa

John Terry has thanked Aston Villa for his time at the club. The Chelsea legend recently departed as assistant coach to Dean Smith after three years at Villa Park. "I learned so much from Dean [Smith] and Richard [O'Kelly] and Shakey [Craig Shakespeare] at Villa." He said, speaking to Sky Sports.
Why Thiago Silva Could Miss Chelsea's Premier League Clash vs Aston Villa

Chelsea are waiting to find out if Thiago Silva will be suspended for their Premier League fixture against Aston Villa on Saturday evening. Thomas Tuchel's side are back in domestic action this weekend once the international break comes to its conclusion. However, one Chelsea player wasn't allowed to leave to...
Christian Pulisic Delivers Chelsea Injury Blow Ahead of Aston Villa Clash

Christian Pulisic suffered an ankle injury while on duty for the USMNT during the international break. The 22-year-old limped off in the 58th minute after an initial challenge from Honduras captain Maynor Figueroa. He continued for a short period but was unable to carry on and was subsequently replaced by Cristian Roldan.
