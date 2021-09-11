CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Where to find Chelsea vs. Aston Villa on TV and streaming

By World Soccer Talk
World Soccer Talk
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re trying to find out how you can watch Chelsea vs. Aston Villa on US TV in the Premier League, you’ve come to the right place. For viewers in the US, Chelsea vs. Aston Villa will be shown on TV and streaming (more details below). Here are all of...

worldsoccertalk.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Why Thiago Silva Could Miss Chelsea's Premier League Clash vs Aston Villa

Chelsea are waiting to find out if Thiago Silva will be suspended for their Premier League fixture against Aston Villa on Saturday evening. Thomas Tuchel's side are back in domestic action this weekend once the international break comes to its conclusion. However, one Chelsea player wasn't allowed to leave to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Christian Pulisic Delivers Chelsea Injury Blow Ahead of Aston Villa Clash

Christian Pulisic suffered an ankle injury while on duty for the USMNT during the international break. The 22-year-old limped off in the 58th minute after an initial challenge from Honduras captain Maynor Figueroa. He continued for a short period but was unable to carry on and was subsequently replaced by Cristian Roldan.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Aston Villa trio set to make return against Chelsea

Aston Villa could be set to welcome three first team players into the squad as they take on Chelsea in the Premier League. The Midlands club are hoping to pull off an upset against Thomas Tuchel's high flying Londoners on Saturday. According to Birmingham Mail, Bertrand Traore and Leon Bailey...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Streaming#Android Tv#Sling Tv#The Premier League#Fubotv#Peacock Premium#Hulu Live#Google Chromecast#Nbcsn#Espn2#Fs1#Bein Sports Connect#Cnbc#Fox Sports Net#Rai Italia#Telemundo#Univision#Unimas#Cbs#Uefa Champions League
Tribal Football

Aston Villa boss Smith keen to pair Ings, Watkins at Chelsea

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith hopes to pair Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings together against Chelsea this weekend. The Birmingham Mail says Watkins is in contention to start against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this weekend after returning from injury against Brentford last time out. The attacker faced his former club...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Chelsea Vs Aston Villa: Three players who could make a difference

Chelsea versus Aston Villa is coming up this Saturday and it is great to finally resume Premier League football after two weeks of international break. The Blues who have started the campaign in a quite strong and determined manner will face Villa, who have just managed to get one win in their opening three games. While Chelsea seems like the clear favorites to win, it would not be wise to write off the Lions completely, especially since they won the last tie between the two of them.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Chelsea vs Aston Villa: Three things to look for in Premier League return

Chelsea faces a bogey team of sorts in Aston Villa in a bid to continue its title push after the little dent against Liverpool. Unfortunately, the change of manager last season did not affect the result against Aston Villa positively, drawing the Villains 1-1 under Frank Lampard and then losing 2-1 under Thomas Tuchel on Championship Sunday. The Blues have only played three games so far this season, but there are already some recognizable features about their play, despite many of the preferred XI not being fit yet. Tuchel has deployed a formation and playing style that allows him to switch pieces in and out of the team and still not drop the overall output. Chelsea has retained its defensive solidity from last season, conceding just one big chance in its first two games, though conceding three non-penalty big chances alone in the third game against Liverpool.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Facebook
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Chelsea 3-0 Aston Villa, Premier League: Post-match reaction

Aston Villa came to play to Stamford Bridge today, and they certainly followed through on those intentions, matching Chelsea beat for beat, especially in the first half, where they probably had the better of play and chances, even. But Éduard Mendy made a string of key saves, Thiago Silva made countless crucial blocks, and Chelsea were able to keep our sheet clean.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Chelsea vs Aston Villa player ratings: Romelu Lukaku brace at the Bridge

At fulltime it ended Chelsea 3 Aston Villa 0 and it was a match of debuts, first goals and patience that saw the blues leave Stamford Bridge with all three points. Saul made his debut that ended quite unceremoniously which I will allude to later on, Romelu Lukaku made his second home debut and Mateo Kovacic scored his first goal Stamford Bridge. So you could say it was straightforward win for Chelsea well that isn’t entirely the case. There were spells of Aston Villa pressure that made it looked likely that they would of scored but thankfully due to resilient defending and Edouard Mendy brilliance that did not happen. Despite the pressure, the players always found a way out and closed the game out in the second half with two goals that put the result out of doubt. There was a lot of rotation and the team still performed at the high level they have shown this season so far and that is really a testament to the talent that is littered within this squad.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Chelsea hope Thiago Silva will be cleared to face Aston Villa

Chelsea still hope to have Thiago Silva available to face Aston Villa despite the threat of a FIFA suspension. The 36-year-old could face a five-day ban after missing Brazil’s international fixtures, but Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck was locked in negotiations on Friday to avoid the censure. N’Golo Kante and Christian...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Aston Villa prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Chelsea will aim to build on their strong start to the Premier League season today when they take on Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge. Thomas Tuchel’s took a first-half lead against Liverpool at Anfield before the international but were forced to defend for a point with 10 men after Reece James was sent off for handling the ball on the line. The European champions showed impressive resolve to emerge with their unbeaten start to the season intact, following their impressive opening wins over Crystal Palace and Arsenal. Aston Villa should pose more of a threat than Palace managed in Chelsea’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Chelsea vs Zenit: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Chelsea get their Champions League Group H campaign off and running on Tuesday night, as they host Russian outfit Zenit. The Blues head into the new season as reigning European champions and will be hoping to improve on their last defence of the crown. Back in the 2012/13 campaign they failed to qualify for the knockout stages - before going on to win the Europa League, to be fair.
UEFA
World Soccer Talk

Lukaku fills Chelsea’s striker void

London (AFP) – Romelu Lukaku has fulfilled his dream of starring as Chelsea’s number nine — now the Belgium striker plans to fire his boyhood club’s bid to retain the Champions League. Lukaku scored at Stamford Bridge for the first time on Saturday as his double inspired Chelsea’s 3-0 win...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy