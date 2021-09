The 2021 National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show has been canceled. The trade show, which had been scheduled to be held Oct. 9-13 in Las Vegas, will not be moving forward, with the trade group saying in a statement Wednesday that “unfortunately, the pandemic and surge of the Delta variant has presented unexpected and insurmountable challenges for our global community.” “As we have always kept the best interest and safety of the industry as our priority, it has become apparent in the face of these challenges that we can no longer effectively host NAB Show or our co-located events, the Radio Show...

