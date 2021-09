WEATHERFORD, Okla. – The SWOSU Bulldogs took down the #13 Oklahoma Baptist Bison 3-2 in an absolute thriller on Thursday night. In front of a record crowd at the Pioneer Cellular Event Center, the Bulldogs fed off the electric atmosphere to notch their first ever victory over a ranked opponent when they took down the Bison. After sweeping the Texas Woman's Pioneer Classic last weekend, the Dawgs stayed hot and earned an upset victory in their first game in front of Dawg Nation in over two years.

WEATHERFORD, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO