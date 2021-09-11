CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

With more doses, Uganda takes vaccination drive to markets

By RODNEY MUHUMUZA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QJOxr_0bsvUxVs00
Virus Outbreak Uganda Vaccination Drive A nurse administers a coronavirus vaccination at Kisenyi Health Center in downtown Kampala, Uganda Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. Uganda is accelerating its vaccination drive in order to administer 128,000 doses that recently arrived and expire at the end of September. (AP Photo/Nicholas Bamulanzeki) (Nicholas Bamulanzeki)

KAMPALA, Uganda — (AP) — At a taxi stand by a bustling market in Kampala, Uganda's capital, traders simply cross a road or two, get a shot in the arm and rush back to their work.

Until this week, vaccination centers were based mostly in hospitals in this East African country that faced a brutal COVID-19 surge earlier this year.

Now, more than a dozen tented sites have been set up in busy areas to make it easier to get inoculated in Kampala as health authorities team up with the Red Cross to administer more than 120,000 doses that will expire at the end of September.

“All of this we could have done earlier, but we were not assured of availability of vaccines,” said Dr. Misaki Wayengera, who leads a team of scientists advising authorities on the pandemic response, speaking of vaccination spots in downtown areas. “Right now we are receiving more vaccines and we have to deploy them as much as possible.”

In addition to the 128,000 AstraZeneca doses donated by Norway at the end of August, the United Kingdom last month donated nearly 300,000 doses. China recently donated 300,000 doses of its Sinovac vaccine, and on Monday a batch of 647,000 Moderna doses donated by the United States arrived in Uganda.

Suddenly Uganda must accelerate its vaccination drive. The country has sometimes struggled with hesitancy as some question the safety of the two-shot AstraZeneca vaccine, which is no longer in use in Norway because of concerns over unusual blood clots in a small number of people who received it.

Africa has fully vaccinated just 3.1% of its 1.3 billion people, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Public health officials across Africa have complained loudly of vaccine inequality and what they see as hoarding in some rich countries. Soon hundreds of millions of vaccine doses will be delivered to Africa through donations of excess doses by wealthy nations or purchases by the African Union.

Africa is aiming to vaccinate 60% of the continent's population by the end of 2022, a steep target given the global demand for doses. The African Union, representing the continent's 54 countries, has ordered 400 million Johnson & Johnson doses, but the distribution of those doses will be spread out over 12 months because there simply isn't enough supply.

COVAX, the U.N.-backed program which aims to get vaccines to the neediest people in the world, said this week that its efforts continue "to be hampered by export bans, the prioritization of bilateral deals by manufacturers and countries, ongoing challenges in scaling up production by some key producers, and delays in filing for regulatory approval."

Uganda, a country of more than 44 million people, has recorded more than 120,000 cases of COVID-19, including just over 3,000 deaths, according to official figures. The country has given 1.65 million shots, but only about 400,000 people have received two doses, according to Wayengera. Uganda's target is to fully vaccinate up to 5 million of the most vulnerable, including nurses and teachers, as soon as possible.

At the Red Cross tent in downtown Kampala, demand for the jabs was high. By late afternoon only 30 of 150 doses remained, and some who arrived later were told to come back the next day.

“I came here on a sure deal, but it hasn't happened,” said trader Sulaiman Mivule after a nurse told him he was too late for a shot that day. “I will come back tomorrow. It's easy for me here because I work in this area.”

Asked why he was so eager to get his first shot, he said, “They are telling us that there could be a third wave. If it comes when we are very vaccinated, maybe it will not hurt us so much. Prevention is better than cure."

Mivule and others who spoke to the AP said they didn't want to go to vaccination sites at hospitals because of they expected to find crowds there.

Bernard Ssembatya said he had been driving by when he spotted the Red Cross's white tent and went in for a jab on the spur of the moment. Afterward, he texted his friends about the opportunity.

“I was getting demoralized by going to health centers,” he said. “You see a lot of people there and you don't even want to try to enter.”

Yet, despite enthusiasm among many, some still walked away without getting a shot when they were told their preferred vaccine was not yet available.

The one-shot J&J vaccine, still unavailable in Uganda, is frequently asked for, said Jacinta Twinomujuni, a nurse with the Kampala Capital City Authority who monitored the scene.

“I tell them, of course, that we don't have it,” she said. “And they say, ‘Okay, let's wait for it.'”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
caribbeantoday.com

Canada Donates AstraZeneca Doses to Vaccinate 15,000 More People in Barbados

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – Health officials are now in a position to fully vaccinate another 15,000 of its citizens against COVID-19, following a donation of 30,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine by the Government of Canada. The gift, which arrived at the Grantley Adams International Airport on Wednesday afternoon as the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSOC Charlotte

Latest: EU commits 200 million more vaccine doses to Africa

BRUSSELS — The European Union is committing 200 million more vaccine doses to Africa. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says the donation comes on top of 250 million already committed and underscores the EU resolve to boost global vaccination. Von der Leyen called it an “investment in solidarity...
HEALTH
Laredo Morning Times

Nuevo Laredo holds vaccine drive for second dose

After waiting for about six weeks, people around Nuevo Laredo received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine during another vaccine drive. The push is the second which has been done by the city this summer as they intend to get as much of the city vaccinated as possible. Last time the vaccine drive helped vaccinate more than 100,000 people in the city, and the same amount of people were expected to get their second dose.
LAREDO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#East African#The African Union#Johnson Johnson#Covax#Ap#The Red Cross#J J#The Associated Press
wkzo.com

U.S. shipping 2.58 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses to Philippines

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government will begin shipping 2.58 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the Philippines on Thursday through the COVAX global distribution program, a White House official said on Thursday. The latest shipments of vaccines made by Pfizer Inc and Germany’s BioNTech, bring the total number of...
PHARMACEUTICALS
AFP

Cuba seeks WHO approval of its Covid-19 vaccines

Cuba said Wednesday it would seek World Health Organization approval for two home-grown coronavirus vaccines it hopes to commercialize widely. Perez said Cuba's ability to sell its vaccines to other countries does not depend on WHO approval, as this is a decision for national health authorities.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Atlantic

Stop Calling It a ‘Pandemic of the Unvaccinated’

“Your refusal has cost all of us,” President Joe Biden said to unvaccinated people last week, as he announced a new COVID-vaccine mandate for all workers at private companies with more than 100 employees. The vaccinated, he said, are angry and frustrated with the nearly 80 million people who still haven’t received a vaccine, and their patience “is wearing thin.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Uganda
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Norway
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
China
News 12

Moderna takes steps toward single-dose vaccine for COVID-19 and the flu

Moderna is working on a single-dose vaccine to protect people against both COVID-19 and the flu. The vaccine would be a combination of a coronavirus booster shot and the company’s experimental flu shot. As of now, Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is permitted for emergency use in the United States for those...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

AstraZeneca agrees to give EU 200M more vaccine doses, ending legal dispute

AstraZeneca agreed to deliver 200 million more doses of its coronavirus vaccine to the European Union by the end of the first quarter of 2022, the company announced Friday. Why it matters: The deal ends a monthslong legal dispute between AstraZeneca and the EU over vaccine supplies and will bring the total number of doses delivered by the company to the EU to 340 million.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
worldairlinenews.com

Ethiopian Airlines Group has transported 50 million doses of vaccine to more than 28 countries

Ethiopian Airlines Group has transported 50 million doses of vaccine to more than 28 countries across the globe and became the only African carrier to reach such a milestone playing crucial role during this difficult time. Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services, Africa’s largest cargo service provider, has successfully distributed the vaccines to different countries with its technologically equipped facility called ‘Pharma Wing’.
INDUSTRY
newschain

India gives 25m vaccine doses in drive to mark PM Modi’s birthday

India has administered 25 million doses during a special Covid-19 vaccination drive organised on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. The campaign took place on Friday as he turned 71, and the Health Ministry said the drive had raised India’s overall vaccinations to more than 790 million. Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya...
HEALTH
IFLScience

We Now Know Why Human Feet Keep Washing Up In The US And Canada

Since August 20, 2007, an alarming number of human feet have washed up on the coasts of the Salish Sea in the US and Canada. OK, any number of human feet washing up on the shore is a little alarming, but between 2007 and 2019 there have been over 21 feet – usually still in their shoes – that have wound up being found by beachgoers completely unattached to their humans.
SCIENCE
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
Best Life

If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
49K+
Followers
64K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy