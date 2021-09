With the temperature dropping to 60 degrees in the eighth inning of a game that was over three hours old, there was the feeling of fall at T-Mobile Park. And with almost all of the announced crowd of 19,887 standing and screaming in anticipation of every pitch from Drew Steckenrider to Kyle Schwarber in the eighth inning, it gave a different and somewhat foreign feeling of fall as in “fall baseball” where every little thing moment matters and the outcome could be monumental or detrimental to your season.

