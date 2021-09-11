CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
After uncharacteristic home losses, Sounders looking to get back to winning ways in Seattle

By Jayda Evans, The Seattle Times
 7 days ago

Sep. 11—After losing to his lifelong archrival on Aug. 29, Sounders FC coach Brian Schmetzer was calm. His club hasn't defeated Portland at home since 2018 and the 2-0 result at Lumen Field marked three home Major League Soccer losses overall this season. Schmetzer, a native who also once played...

Sounders training notes: Léo Chú is getting acquainted

TUKWILA, Wash. — The Seattle Sounders returned to training on Thursday at Starfire, and their latest prized acquisition wasted no time getting to know his teammates. Brazilian attacker Léo Chú, acquired by the Sounders from Grêmio in a transfer deadline day deal, was a full participant in the training session, having arrived in Seattle late last week. Chú was formally introduced to the Sounders faithful Sunday prior to the match against the Portland Timbers.
Sounders hoping former Real Salt Lake coach Freddy Juarez gives them edge against his former team

Sep. 18—The Sounders are back on the road and coach Brian Schmetzer is expecting a win when the club plays Real Salt Lake on Saturday. "We need to win the game for Freddy Juarez," Schmetzer said this week of his new assistant, who stepped down in August as head coach of RSL. "If we don't win the game then I'm going to fire Freddy because he didn't give me the good information about his former team. Come on, we should have a good scouting report there."
Sounders training notebook: Back to work

TUKWILA, Wash. — The Seattle Sounders returned to training at Starfire on Wednesday ahead of their weekend matchup against Minnesota United. It was still a bit of a skeleton crew, however, with a substantial number of their starters still away on international duty. Head coach Brian Schmetzer said he will be an interested observer in the remaining matches his players feature in, as that will play a large role in who might be available Saturday afternoon.
Red Wolves Get Home Win

A 1-0 win over North Texas Wednesday night at CHI Memorial Stadium solidified its position atop the standings in USL League One standings. Jimm Villalobos scored on a cross from Jonathan Ricketts in additional time for the matches only score. The win gave the Wolves (9-2-7) 37 points, a three-point lead over Union Omaha. It also extended the Red Wolves undefeated streak to 15 matches.
Game Guide: MNUFC at Seattle Sounders

Broadcast: Bally Sports North+, CW Twin Cities and SKOR North (coverage begins at 3:30 p.m.) When Minnesota United traveled to Seattle to open the 2021 season against the Sounders, they were returning to Lumen Field with a cloud hanging over them — the loss to the Sounders at the death in the Western Conference Final in 2020. Any hope of redemption disintegrated shortly into the second half as João Paulo’s wonder strike in the 49th minute opened the flood gates for a four-goal loss. That loss in turn opened the flood gates for a four-game skid to start the season, but now the Loons return to the Jet City with just two losses in their last 17 games — a point per game pace much more in line with the top four finish the Loons’ faithful were gunning for prior to the season. But the fact remains: MNUFC have never won in Seattle, have never even taken so much as a point there. If the Loons are going to show that they truly belong in that top four out West, they’re going to have to start showing they can do it against the best, on the road, and it can start with this game.
Seattle Sounders FC vs. Minnesota United: community player ratings form

Your Seattle Sounders played for the first time in what felt like forever, and they won (despite being at home) thanks to some slick interplay by the Nicos and a clean finish from João Paulo. It seemed like the floodgates might open, but it wasn’t to be, and the Sounders held on for a 1-0 win over Minnesota United.
Five Things we liked from Sounders’ first home win in two months

SEATTLE — They can’t all be masterpieces. Saturday afternoon’s matchup between the Seattle Sounders and Minnesota United won’t go on display at the US Soccer Hall of Fame. Your parents would probably would struggle to make a place for it on the fridge. But in a long season, function counts as much as form sometimes, and the Sounders at the end of 90+ minutes got what they needed: three points.
Preview: Matchday 22, Seattle Sounders vs. Minnesota United

After a brief international break Minnesota United begins what both Adrian Heath and Ethan Finlay agreed is the biggest week of the season with a trip to Seattle to face the first place Sounders. In this wildly compressed and strangely paced season Minnesota has a congested September with another pair of three-game weeks, and during the first week Minnesota faces three of the four teams that sit in front of them in the standings - at Seattle on Saturday, at Sporting Kansas City mid-week, and at home against the LA Galaxy on the weekend.
Kelyn Rowe
Cristian Roldan
Will Bruin
Stefan Frei
Alex Roldan
Sounders vs Minnesota United, recap: Finally, a home win

SEATTLE — The Seattle Sounders kept hold of their place atop the Western Conference with a 1-0 win against the visiting Minnesota United. With 45 points through 23 games they restored a three-point lead ahead of Colorado Rapids who drew LA Galaxy earlier in the afternoon. The Sounders went into...
Sounders look for better home performance vs. Minnesota

The Seattle Sounders have had a couple of weeks to move past a puzzling defeat to their archrivals, the Portland Timbers, on Aug. 29 at home in Lumen Field. Now they look to remain at the top of the MLS Western Conference standings with Minnesota United coming to town Saturday afternoon.
Minnesota United's struggles continue in Seattle with 1-0 loss to Sounders

Before Saturday's game, Minnesota United's players and coaches agreed: This week, with three games against teams ahead of the Loons in the MLS Western Conference standings, is the biggest week of the season. They probably would have preferred to start it somewhere other than Seattle. What's now called Lumen Field...
Seattle Sounders beat Minnesota United 1-0, extend conference lead

SEATTLE (AP) — João Paulo scored his second goal of the season and the Seattle Sounders beat Minnesota United 1-0 on Saturday to extend their lead atop the Western Conference. Seattle (13-4-6) snapped a four-game winless stretch at home. It was the first time in the club’s history to earn...
Sounders FC earns 1-0 home win Saturday afternoon over Minnesota United FC

João Paulo scored his second goal of the season as Sounders FC (13-4-6, 45 points) defeated Minnesota United FC (8-6-7, 31 points) 1-0 on Saturday afternoon at Lumen Field. The win snapped a four-match home winless streak (0-3-1) for Seattle, as the Rave Green remain atop the Western Conference standings, three points clear of Colorado. Goalkeeper Stefan Frei recorded the shutout in his first appearance since suffering a knee injury on May 12 in San Jose.
Soccer fights their way back into the "Win" column

Soccer traveled to the Carolinas this past weekend and had two matchups. Their first on the weekend was against the Furman Paladins. ISU brought home the win against Furman and gave the Paladins their first loss on the season. Soccer won 1-0, Mackenzie Kent scored the first and only goal in the match. This was Kent’s second goal in the season, though she wasn’t the only Sycamore to shine bright on the field Thursday. CeCe Wahlberg and Maddie Alexander also were playing their best. Wahlberg led the team in shot attempts with five, and Alexander saved all four shot attempts to complete her seventh shutout in her Sycamore career.
Mariners 'look forward' after series loss to AZ

SEATTLE -- The Mariners got almost exactly what they wanted out of starter Yusei Kikuchi, who rebounded from one of his toughest starts of the season. Instead, it was the bullpen that had a shaky outing on Sunday afternoon. A ninth-inning two-run homer from Jarred Kelenic wasn’t enough to mount...
Seattle Sounders book ticket to Vegas for Leagues Cup Final with 1-0 win over Santos Laguna

The Seattle Sounders defeated Liga MX’s Santos Laguna 1-0 in the Leagues Cup Semifinals on Tuesday night at Lumen Field behind a stoppage-time goal from Raúl Ruidíaz. The match was deadlocked until the 93rd minute when new signing Léo Chú sprung Ruidíaz on a breakaway. Ruidíaz’s initial shot was saved by goalkeeper Gibrán Lajud, but Ruidíaz slotted home the rebound to send the Sounders to the final. The goal was the Peruvian marksman’s second in as many Leagues Cup matches after scoring on a penalty in the Sounders’ 3-0 quarterfinals win over Tigres.
Seattle Sounders remain at No. 2 across MLS Power Rankings

The latest MLS Power Rankings from MLSsoccer.com and ESPN.com ranks the Seattle Sounders as the consensus No. 2 team in the league for Week 24. Following a 1-0 victory against Minnesota United by way of a brilliant strike from João Paulo, the Rave Green extended their Western Conference Table lead to two points atop Sporting Kansas City. This match saw the Sounders reach 45 points on the season, a second-place tally in the Support Shield race, and the return of Goalkeeper Stefan Frei who recorded a shutout in his first appearance since suffering a knee injury on May 12 in San Jose.
Sounders heading to Vegas after semifinal win over Santos

SEATTLE, WA – It took a last minute goal by Raúl Ruidíaz, but the Sounders were able to squeak by Santos Laguna in the semifinals of the Leagues Cup on Tuesday. With the win Seattle punched their ticket to the cup final at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas next Wednesday.
Kinley back home after getting his shot at the NFL

MEMPHIS — Friday night, as Lausanne was rolling to a big win over Wooddale, the Lynx had a very special guest in attendance. Former Lausanne star and Navy captain Cameron Kinley, who got his shot to play in the NFL when he was given the approval to join Tampa Bay for training camp. The Super Bowl champs had signed Kinley as an undrafted free agent.
