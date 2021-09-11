After uncharacteristic home losses, Sounders looking to get back to winning ways in Seattle

Broadcast: Bally Sports North+, CW Twin Cities and SKOR North (coverage begins at 3:30 p.m.) When Minnesota United traveled to Seattle to open the 2021 season against the Sounders, they were returning to Lumen Field with a cloud hanging over them — the loss to the Sounders at the death in the Western Conference Final in 2020. Any hope of redemption disintegrated shortly into the second half as João Paulo’s wonder strike in the 49th minute opened the flood gates for a four-goal loss. That loss in turn opened the flood gates for a four-game skid to start the season, but now the Loons return to the Jet City with just two losses in their last 17 games — a point per game pace much more in line with the top four finish the Loons’ faithful were gunning for prior to the season. But the fact remains: MNUFC have never won in Seattle, have never even taken so much as a point there. If the Loons are going to show that they truly belong in that top four out West, they’re going to have to start showing they can do it against the best, on the road, and it can start with this game.

