Mariners fighting for wild-card spot, a race where chaos reigns supreme

Sep. 11—As the Mariners prepared to play their 141st game of the season Friday evening at T-Mobile Park, they sat just two games back of the New York Yankees for the second wild-card spot. While being two games back with 21 games to play gives them and their fans something more than hope when it comes to snapping a postseason drought dating to 2001, it's important to note that the wild-card race is a muddled mess that can and will shift on a daily basis.