Pittsburgh at Tennessee by the numbers: The Johnny Majors Classic

Pittsburgh (1-0) at Tennessee (1-0) 11 a.m. CDT Saturday (ESPN) 0 Losses for Pittsburgh in regular-season games against SEC opponents. The Panthers defeated Georgia 19-9 in 1975, and Tennessee 30-6 in 1980 and 13-3 in 1983 and tied Georgia 7-7 in 1973 and Florida 17-17 in 1977 in their regular-season games against SEC members. Saturday’s game will be Pittsburgh’s first regular-season meeting with an SEC opponent since Sept. 3, 1983. The Panthers have squared off against SEC programs in two BBVA Compass bowls since then, defeating Kentucky 27-10 on Jan. 8, 2011, and losing to Ole Miss 38-17 on Jan. 5, 2013. In other bowl meetings with SEC opponents, Pittsburgh lost to Georgia Tech 7-0 in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 2, 1956, and 21-14 in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 29, 1956. The Panthers defeated Georgia 27-3 in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 1977, to wrap up the national championship and 24-20 in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 1982.