New track and field facility receives warm welcome from coaches, athletes and alumni

Melissa Harmon will become the fourth athletic director at Sturgis West Charter School in as many years, but she hopes to make her stay longer than that of her predecessors. “I think I mesh quite well with the values that Sturgis has,” Harmon said. “I really like to focus on the development of the school programs and not just the win and loss records. So, I think it’s a really great place to start off my professional career.”

BARNSTABLE, MA ・ 11 DAYS AGO