New track and field facility receives warm welcome from coaches, athletes and alumni
USC track and field alumni, donors and athletes gathered on campus the morning of Sept. 10 to celebrate the dedication of the brand-new Colich Track and Field Center. The building, located on the southwest corner of the Cromwell Field and Loker Track Stadium, is a major component of a two-year long $16 million renovation of USC’s track and field facilities. The building contains new office spaces, locker rooms, a viewing platform over the track and a Hall of Fame for accolades.www.uscannenbergmedia.com
