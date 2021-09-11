CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

New track and field facility receives warm welcome from coaches, athletes and alumni

By Caroline Kucera
uscannenbergmedia.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSC track and field alumni, donors and athletes gathered on campus the morning of Sept. 10 to celebrate the dedication of the brand-new Colich Track and Field Center. The building, located on the southwest corner of the Cromwell Field and Loker Track Stadium, is a major component of a two-year long $16 million renovation of USC’s track and field facilities. The building contains new office spaces, locker rooms, a viewing platform over the track and a Hall of Fame for accolades.

