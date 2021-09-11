Madras temperatures warmer than normal for August

Precipitation this year Madras has reached 1.99 inches, which is 4.57 inches below normal

According to preliminary data received by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's National Weather Service in Pendleton, temperatures at Madras averaged warmer than normal during the month of August.

The average temperature was 67.7 degrees, which was 2.7 degrees above normal. High temperatures averaged 85.3 degrees, which was 0.6 degrees above normal. The highest was 100 degrees on the 11th. Low temperatures averaged 50.2 degrees, which was 4.9 degrees above normal. The lowest was 36 degrees, on Aug. 24.

On 12 days, the temperature exceeded 90 degrees. It was at least 100 degrees on three days.

Precipitation totaled 0.05 inches during August, which was 0.29 inches below normal. Measurable precipitation - at least .01 inch - was received on two days with the heaviest, 0.03 inches, reported on Aug. 5.

Precipitation this year has reached 1.99 inches, which is 4.57 inches below normal. Since October, the water year precipitation at Madras has been 4.24 inches, which is 5.80 inches below normal.

The outlook for September from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center calls for above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation. Normal highs for Madras fall from 81.0 degrees at the start of September to 71.0 degrees at the end of September. Normal lows fall from 43.0 degrees to 34.0 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation is 0.41 inches.

The National Weather Service is an office of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, an agency of the U.S. Commerce Department.