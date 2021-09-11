CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Julio Urias Shuts Down Padres for 17th Win

By Jorge Montanez
nbcsportsedge.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dodgers and Padres began a pivotal three-game series on Friday in Los Angeles as both teams battle for playoff positioning. The Dodgers started the day 2.5 games behind the Giants for the division lead. After the Giants won in Chicago earlier in the day, the Dodgers needed a win to keep pace. Meanwhile, San Diego entered Friday's action with a one-game lead for the second wild card spot.

www.nbcsportsedge.com

Comments / 0

Related
audacy.com

Umpire explains why grounds crew got 'ejected' from Yankees-Orioles game

The Orioles grounds crew's apparent ejection from Wednesday night's game was not what it seemed, according to the umpire involved in the bizarre scene at Camden Yards in Baltimore. According to the Associated Press, crew chief Tim Timmons later clarified that the roughly 20 workers were not ejected from the...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Matt Harvey
Person
Zack Greinke
Person
Mychal Givens
Person
Kenley Jansen
Person
Alex Reyes
nbcsportsedge.com

Padres vs. Giants Best Bets, Odds

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. It's a marquee matchup in the NL West tonight when the Giants...
MLB
giants365.com

Dodgers turn to Julio Urias in rematch vs. Giants

The San Francisco Giants hold an edge in the standings, but the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers will have the advantage in starting pitchers Saturday night when the National League West rivals continue their high-stakes series. In a game that featured 17 pitchers and each team making a backs-to-the-wall comeback, the Giants (86-49) secured a one-game lead over the Dodgers (85-50) atop the division with a 3-2 win in 11 innings in the series opener Friday.
MLB
Dodger Insider

Julio Urias raises the bar in 2021

Trust the process. Even if it takes half a decade. Even if there are detours along the way. Eventually, the path will lead to where it’s supposed to end. The process for Julio Urías and the Dodgers has led each other to this point: He is the game’s winningest starting pitcher in 2021 and arguably one of the most valuable starting pitchers to his team.
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Vs. Giants Game Preview: Julio Urias Tries To Right Ship

The Los Angeles Dodgers came up with timely hitting to force extra innings on Friday night but their continued offensive woes were a factor in losing to the San Francisco Giants. It moved the Dodgers back into second place in the National League West and further heightened the series. A...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Down Padres#Giants#Era#Reds#The National League#Cardinals#German#Phillies 6 Ip#Coors#Yankees 7 Ip#Mets#Royals#Yahoo#Adell#Mlb Season Tools#Red Sox 1 Ip
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Keeping Julio Urias, Walker Buehler On Regular Rest

The Los Angeles Dodgers elected to give Julio Urias, Walker Buehler and Max Scherzer an extra day of rest before their last starts, but that will change for the remainder of this week. The Dodgers went into their series against the St. Louis Cardinals with only Scherzer scheduled to make...
MLB
dailydodgers.com

Dodgers News: Julio Urias Has Raised The Bar For Expectations

In 2020, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts relied on Urias to get the 16 most important outs of the season — and he did just that. The southpaw pitched the final three innings of Game 7 of the National League Championship Series and the final 2.1 innings of the World Series while allowing no runs or hits. This season, Urias has cemented his role as a key member of the Dodgers' rotation as he has blossomed into a fourth ace for the team.
MLB
KESQ

Urías earns MLB-leading 17th win, Dodgers beat Padres 3-0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Julio Urías pitched seven shutout innings for his major league-leading 17th victory, Max Muncy slugged a two-run homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 3-0 to snap a two-game skid. Urías scattered three hits, struck out seven and walked one to remain unbeaten in his last 13 starts, going 8-0 in that stretch. The left-hander hasn’t lost since June 21 at San Diego. The Dodgers moved within 2 1/2 games of NL West-leading San Francisco. Fernando Tatis Jr. was 2 for 4 with two strikeouts for the Padres, who dropped their third in a row.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
chatsports.com

Dodgers Rearrange Starting Rotation to Give Julio Urias an Extra Day

With one final game in St. Louis, the Dodgers changed course a bit ahead of this morning’s game against the Cardinals. Yesterday, Dave Roberts announced that Julio Urias would be pushed back a day and that Thursday’s game would essentially become another bullpen game. He added that Tony Gonsolin would get the bulk of the work in his return from the injured list.
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Recap: Dodgers Start Homestand With Shut Out Of Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers snapped a two-game losing streak by starting their homestand with a 3-0 win against the San Diego Padres. After losing six of seven to San Diego, L.A. has now won their last four consecutive head-to-head meetings. Julio Urias pitched through traffic for most of the night...
MLB
chatsports.com

Dodgers: Julio Urias could become first NL 20-game winner in years

DENVER, CO - APRIL 4: Starting pitcher Julio Urias #7 of the Los Angeles Dodgers delivers to home plate during the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on April 4, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. The Dodgers defeated the Rockies 4-2. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) The Los...
MLB
dodgersdigest.com

Dodgers 5, D-backs 3: Julio Urias wins #18 to complete sweep, 6 wins in a row

—— The D-backs turned to Merrill Kelly to avoid the sweep, and it was the Dodgers who struck first against him. After getting an out to start the 2nd, Justin Turner singled, Will Smith walked, and Cody Bellinger singled to load the bases. This was cashed in by a suddenly hot Gavin Lux, who plopped a single into right to make it 1-0. They didn’t get anything further, however, due to Julio Urias grounding into a double play.
MLB
McCovey Chronicles

Giants win ninth straight, take down the Padres 6-1

Many people have asked me, “What makes you like baseball so much?” And there are so many answers I can give them — how a batter’s eyes glitter as he watches his home run leave the yard; the grind of a 162-game season culminating in a euphoric postseason release; the way Lincecum’s hair spiraled out behind him as he fell sideways off the mound; the Dodgers losing, both blowouts and close games, at home and far away, in June, May, July, and September, on days that end with “y” and those that don’t — but at the end of the day, it always comes back to just one true answer: stories. I love the game not just for the moments, but because of how those moments are spun together to create narratives. Arcs of redemption, success, falls from grace and prodigal sons returning, breakouts from new faces and old ones alike, the way you can weave the threads of individual seasons into the tapestry of the whole season. How the game mythologizes itself.
MLB
nbcsportsedge.com

MLB DFS Stacks: Wednesday 9/15

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Welcome to the MLB DFS Stacks article - where we’ll be looking...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy