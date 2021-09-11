CFB Week 2: Upsets on Tap For In-State Rivalry and a Double-Digit Dog
Week 1 of the college football season officially got underway, and upsets were aplenty from start to finish. Sam Howell and the Tar Heels suffered a tough loss to the Hokies in Blacksburg. Randy Edsall was forced into retirement (or something along those lines) after Holy Cross' unprecedented win over UConn 38-28. And The Clemson Tigers fell to the Georgia Bulldogs by a score of 10-3 in a game where neither offense found the end zone.www.nbcsportsedge.com
Comments / 0