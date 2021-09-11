CFB Week 2: Upsets on Tap For In-State Rivalry and a Double-Digit Dog

The 2021 College Football season is finally here! Saturday features a full opening slate of 57 Division I FBS games for the first time since 2019, and it's a beautiful sight to see. With a full season in store this year, we could not be more excited to roll out our latest CFB Betting Tools. Our goal at NBC Sports EDGE is to keep you engaged all season long, and we hope to be by your side as you cash out your college football bets.

