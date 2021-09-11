Ellis County Week 3 high school football standings

France’s ambassador to Australia has described as a “huge mistake” Australia’s surprise cancellation of a major submarine contract in favor of a U.S. deal, in an unprecedented show of anger among the allies
Sept 17 (Reuters) - Advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration voted on Friday to recommend COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for Americans 65 and older and those at high risk of severe illness, after overwhelmingly rejecting a call for broader approval. The panel also recommended that the FDA include...
NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida said late Friday that they are working with the FBI to locate 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. North Port police said in a statement that Laundrie’s family told officers they haven’t...
WASHINGTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - A drone strike in Kabul last month killed as many as 10 civilians, including seven children, the U.S. military said on Friday, apologizing for what it called a "tragic mistake". The Pentagon had said the Aug. 29 strike targeted an Islamic State suicide bomber who...
DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
THREE RIVERS, Calif., Sept 17 (Reuters) - Fire crews in California have resorted to wrapping the bases of some giant sequoias in fire-resistant coverings in a desperate effort to save the towering specimens, including the General Sherman, the world's largest tree, the National Park Service said on Friday. The blaze,...
Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, should be fired over the Afghanistan debacle. If the allegations in Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s book "Peril" are true, General Milley should also face court-martial. At a minimum there needs to be two separate investigations into his conduct:. The...
A lawyer whose firm represented Hillary Clinton's campaign during the 2016 presidential election was indicted Thursday by special counsel John Durham on a single charge of making a false statement to the FBI. Michael Sussmann, an attorney for the Perkins Coie law firm who previously represented the Democratic National Committee...
Comments / 0