CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ellis County, TX

Ellis County Week 3 high school football standings

waxahachietx.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRockwall Heritage vs. Denton Calvary at Argyle Liberty Christian.

www.waxahachietx.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crandall, TX
City
Ennis, TX
Desoto, TX
Government
City
Killeen, TX
Local
Texas Football
Waxahachie, TX
Education
City
Waxahachie, TX
Waxahachie, TX
Government
State
Ohio State
County
Ellis County, TX
Ellis County, TX
Education
Desoto, TX
Football
Desoto, TX
Sports
City
Lone Oak, TX
City
Bridgeport, TX
Local
Texas Education
City
Buda, TX
City
Midlothian, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Ellis County, TX
Sports
City
Duncanville, TX
Waxahachie, TX
Sports
City
Desoto, TX
City
Whitehouse, TX
Ellis County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Salado, TX
City
Richland, TX
Desoto, TX
Education
City
Wylie, TX
The Associated Press

Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Hill

Comments / 0

Community Policy