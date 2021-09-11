CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fall River, MA

'Didn't you hear? We're under attack!': Readers recall where they were on 9/11

South Coast Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty years after 9/11, we asked readers where they were when they heard about the terror attacks. Here's what they had to say:. McGovern's Restaurant. I had just graduated from Diman. I started going into work earlier since I was no longer in school and would go in early in the morning, grab some coffee and sit in one of the booths with my fellow co-workers. Mr. McGovern had just gotten back from his daily walk with his brother and they joined us for coffee. Every morning we had the news on and thought nothing of it. Suddenly, I saw Mr. McGovern, a Veteran, jump up and scream oh no!

www.southcoasttoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fall River, MA
State
Florida State
City
Florida, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Fall River, MA
Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#Commuting#Bryant College#Brooklyn#American#New Yorkers#Pentagon#Somerset Gathered#Bristol Community College#Building C#R I Working#Southcoast#Morton Middle School#The World Trade Center#Gamm Rrb Colonia#N J Haiku#Catholic

Comments / 0

Community Policy