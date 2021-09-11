Local roundup: Umatilla shuts out Irrigon in season opener

IRRIGON — Kaden Salamanca threw for four touchdowns and ran for another as Umatilla won its season opener Friday, Sept. 10, with a 40-0 nonleague win over Irrigon. “I have nothing but respect for the Umatilla coaches,” Knights coach Ken Thompson said. “They had their kids ready to play. We played way better than we had in the past and we moved the ball. Our inexperience bit us a bit. We had a couple of turners and missed blocks. I’m confident we are going to get things fixed this next week.”