Miller-Meeks: 20 Years Later, We Will Never Forget
This weekend is the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks that led to the deaths of 2,996 Americans. September 11th, 2001, started as a beautiful fall day in Iowa. My medical office in Ottumwa, Iowa, was less than five minutes away from my residence. I was on my way to the office shortly before 8 am Central Time. Listening to the radio, I heard the commentators mentioning a plane flying into one of the towers of the World Trade Center.iowatorch.com
Comments / 0