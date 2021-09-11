CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

Why is this clean hybrid car taxed at almost the same rate as a Ferrari?

By Miles Brignall
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kbWyk_0bsvQLGm00
The Rev Robert Paterson with his BMW 330e, which made his car tax go from zero to £480.

A retired bishop who replaced a polluting diesel car with a much greener plug-in hybrid model has described the government’s environmental policies as “completely mad” after his road tax rose from zero to £480 a year.

The Rev Robert Paterson, who lives near Evesham in Worcestershire, was hit with the bill after switching to a secondhand BMW 330e plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), which claims a maximum fuel economy of 200 miles per gallon, and emits only 32g of CO2 per km, according to its official rating. It cost about £33,000.

The ageing 2014 diesel-powered VW Golf that the BMW replaced – a car that will soon be deemed too polluting to be driven in London without incurring an extra £12.50-a-day charge – attracted no road tax.

Paterson’s new car has fallen foul of a 2017 change in the tax regime that brought in a higher charge on vehicles costing more than £40,000 when new. It affects many plug-in hybrids as they are more expensive to manufacture. This means owners face a £335-a-year tax surcharge for five years from the second year of ownership, whether they are ultra-low CO2 emitting or gas-guzzling sports cars.

“I have chosen to drive relatively ‘green’ cars for 20 years. Although my Golf was considered green when I bought it, it is less so now,” Paterson says.

“The BMW been a revelation, particularly in the way that it adapts to town use, often producing no emissions at all. Since I last refuelled six weeks ago, it has covered 300 miles on electric-only mode, and it uses very little petrol.”

His £480 a year is just £10 less than he would pay if he had bought a Ferrari of the same age. Only 100% electric cars are still tax free.

The AA has called for reforms to a regime that its president, Edmund King, describes as “perverse”.

A government consultation on vehicle excise duty, launched in March last year, noted that the 2017 rules particularly affected secondhand car sales, “where the incentive for buyers to choose lower-emitting cars is reduced”, and called for views on whether the system should be changed.

“We have repeatedly urged the Treasury to reconsider this position and, while there has been the recent consultation, they still haven’t published the findings,” says King.

“Rather than providing incentives and encouraging motorists to get into cleaner, less-polluting cars, the current tax regime is forcing higher bills on some who choose greener cars. It is a bit of a mess.”

What particularly frustrates Paterson is that if he had bought a conventional petrol or diesel BMW, with a lower initial list price, he would be paying £155 a year to tax the car after the first year – despite it producing far more carbon, and doing fewer miles per gallon.

“The whole thing is completely mad and needs changing urgently,” Paterson says. “Until batteries get more effective, PHEVs are a sensible way forward for many, so why are their owners being penalised in this way, while more polluting cars go scot-free? What am I missing here?”

The Treasury says: “Hybrid vehicles are an important technology in reducing emissions and our reformed vehicle excise duty system seeks to reflect this while offering the greatest incentives to zero-emission vehicles and ensuring the sustainability of public finances over the longer term.

“In the current system, all vehicles over £40,000, other than zero-emission cars, have to pay an additional expensive car supplement – those who can afford the most expensive cars bear a bigger burden.”

Last month, Boris Johnson’s climate spokesperson Allegra Stratton caused some consternation when she revealed that she “didn’t fancy” switching to an electric car as her thirdhand diesel VW Golf “suited her much better”.

Comments / 0

Related
marketresearchtelecast.com

New cars with hybrid and electric drives are selling better and better

In Austria, according to statistics, more cars with an alternative drive were registered in August than pure diesel or gasoline vehicles. The share of cars with electric or hybrid drives was 42.2 percent and thus for the first time ahead of conventional drive types petrol with 35.1 percent or diesel with 22.7 percent, said Statistics Austria Director General Tobias Thomas. The alternative drives would have more than doubled their share of new registrations within a year. The declines in gasoline and diesel cars are correspondingly clear. Overall, the number of registered cars was more than 15 percent below August 2020.
CARS
Carscoops

92% Of New Cars Sold In Norway Last Month Were Electric Or Hybrids

The Norwegians absolutely love their electric vehicles, so much so that the penetration of electrified vehicles across the nation continues to soar. New car sales figures released in August reveal that a remarkable 72 percent of passenger cars sold in Norway were all-electric. What’s more, a further 20.4 percent of new cars sold in Norway throughout August were hybrids or plug-in hybrids, meaning no less than 92 percent of new cars sold were electrified.
CARS
Carscoops

Sales Of Electric Cars And Plug-In Hybrids Rise Across Europe

New car registrations across Europe fell dramatically in July but sales of battery-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids continue to grow. Data from JATO Dynamics reveals that 967,830 new cars were registered across 26 European markets in July. That was a 24 per cent decline from the 1.27 million units registered in July last year. Despite this, year-to-date sales remain positive with a total of 7,381,735 registrations, 17 per cent higher than the same period in 2020.
BUYING CARS
goodmenproject.com

Ways to Make Your Hybrid Car the Most Efficient

The fact that there are so many hybrid cars for sale nz is a testament that these cars have gained momentum in New Zealand. If you were swayed to buy one, then you are probably enjoying the benefits that these types of vehicles come with. But did you know that there are certain things that you can do to get the most out of your hybrid car? Proper care of your battery, accelerating slowly, and using cruise control are just a few of the things that will make your vehicle work at optimum levels. Also, staying aware of your fuel economy is sure to take your hybrid experience to the next level. And, before you decide on which hybrid cars for sale to buy, make sure you investigate different makes and brands.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allegra Stratton
Carscoops

Ex-Ferrari Engineer Creates Fering Pioneer, Hybrid Off-Roader With A Fabric Body

England has provided the world with another smallscale automaker, this time called Fering. The first vehicle it plans to create, the Pioneer, is looking to rewrite the book on off-roading. Founded by Ben Scott-Geddes, who has worked with McLaren, Ferrari, and Caparo has decided to apply his considerable talents to...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Highest-Rated Hybrid Sedans According to Edmunds are the Most Affordable

MSRP: $25,210 – $29,240. The 2021 Honda Insight isn’t as popular as many other vehicles, especially in the hybrid sedan segment. Although it shares a score with the other two options on this list, the Insight sits just a little higher still on the Edmunds website. It’s yet another well-rounded sedan that proves that you aren’t making any sacrifices by choosing a hybrid over a standard combustion-engine-only vehicle. In fact, for a lot of concerned buyers, it might be worth noting that hybrids aren’t more expensive to maintain, either.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hybrid Cars#Hybrid Vehicles#Plug In Hybrid#Excise Tax#Vw Golf#Aa#Treasury
stevivor.com

Forza Horizon 5 car list includes Acura, Audi, Dodge & Ferrari

A portion of the Forza Horizon 5 car list has been released by developer Playground Games and includes entries from Acura, Audi, Dodge and Ferrari. The list is nowhere near complete, but you can check out what’s already been confirmed below. We’ve added the two confirmed cover cars to the list as well.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Ferrari
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
The Independent

Christmas shoppers warned about post-Brexit charges on orders from EU

Early Christmas shoppers have been warned against getting caught out by unexpected post-Brexit charges when buying gifts from the EU.Changes introduced on January 1 mean some UK consumers buying presents for family and friends from EU businesses may need to pay customs charges when their goods are delivered.Stocking fillers and other small items will not attract charges but HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) warned that people buying excise goods – tobacco or alcohol – or ordering luxury items or presents in consignments worth more than £135 will be affected.VAT will still apply on purchases made in consignments worth less than...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

I’m dating a woman old enough to be my mother. Should we split up?

I am 31. Three years ago, I fell into a relationship with a woman who was 50. We lied about our ages (I said I was 35 and she said 45). What started off as a casual encounter has evolved into a relationship that isn’t exactly conventional. I don’t know many people who have been able to sustain a relationship with this big an age gap. My friends are all finding their partners, marrying and having kids, while I am still casually dating someone who is older than my mum.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Government is putting net zero at risk by ignoring rural areas, say county councils

The government is putting efforts to get to net-zero emissions at risk by ignoring counties in favour of large cities, a new report argues.CO2 emissions in London and other large cities in England fell by 39 per cent between 2005 and 2020, the report says. However, in England’s county areas, emissions fell by just 30 per cent. The report from the County Councils Network (CCN), a group representing England’s county councils, argues that the government is too “city-focused in its climate action”.Westminster has not yet recognised that the challenge of cutting emissions in rural areas is different to that...
POLITICS
The Independent

Japan exports slow as supply chain hiccups hit factories

Japan’s exports rose 26% in August from a year earlier, preliminary data released Thursday showed, below analysts’ forecasts, as supply chain disruptions hit manufacturers. The 6.6 trillion yen ($60 billion) in exports compared with 5.2 trillion yen a year earlier, when the economy was just beginning to recover from the initial impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Analysts had forecast an increase of more than 30%. Exports rose 37% year-on-year in July. The figures showed the world’s third largest economy logged a trade deficit of 635 billion yen ($5.8 billion), as imports surged nearly 45% to 7.24 trillion yen ($66 billion),...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

The Guardian

20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy