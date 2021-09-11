Everton v Burnley: match preview

It is much too early to get excited about Everton’s prospects this season. After four games, Rafa Benitez’s team are one of a quartet of Premier League sides unbeaten on 10 points. They go to Aston Villa tomorrow in a positive mood.A year ago they made an even better start under Carlo Ancelotti and had a 100 per cent record at this stage. Optimism abounded but it did not last. Despite spending more than £500m since Farhad Moshiri became owner at Goodison five years ago, Everton stumbled to 10th place.Why should things be different this year, especially as the club...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 22 HOURS AGO