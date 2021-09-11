CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Everton v Burnley: match preview

By
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ugzhs_0bsvQJVK00
Everton v Burnley: probable starters in bold, contenders in light

Burnley were one of nine teams to leave Goodison Park with maximum points last season as Carlo Ancelotti’s side routinely faltered when trying to take the game to opponents. That has been the clear instruction from Rafael Benítez so far, however, and a more direct, positive approach has underpinned an encouraging start to his Everton reign. Salomón Rondón could profit following his deadline-day arrival from China while Sean Dyche is considering a first start for new £15m signing Maxwel Cornet as Burnley seek their first league win of the campaign. Andy Hunter

Monday 8pm Sky Sports Premier League

Venue Goodison Park

Last season Everton 1 Burnley 2

Referee Andre Marriner

This season G2 Y8 R0 4 cards/game

Odds H 4-5 A 21-5 D 47-17

EVERTON

Subs from Begovic, Lonergan, Kenny, Mina, Holgate, Branthwaite, Iwobi, Davies, Gbamin, Gomes, Dobbin, Gordon, Rodríguez, Rondón

Doubtful Rodríguez (match fitness)

Injured Delph (shoulder, Oct)

Suspended None

Discipline Y8 R0

Form WDW

Leading scorer Calvert-Lewin 3

BURNLEY

Subs from Hennessey, Norris, Collins, Pieters, Rodriguez, Bardsley, Vydra, Thomas, Cornet

Doubtful Cornet (hamstring), Collins (match fitness)

Injured Roberts (groin, 18 Sep), Stephens (ankle, unknown), Long (calf, unknown)

Suspended None

Discipline Y6 R0

Form LLD

Leading scorers Tarkowski, Wood 1

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Gary Lineker finally meets Sir Rod Stewart – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 15.FootballGary finally got to meet Sir Rod. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gary Lineker (@garylineker)Harry Maguire and Paul Pogba promised Manchester United would bounce back.Tough one to take last night but lots of time to bounce back. #MUFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/aqCBHi1dL8— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) September 15, 2021Not...
UEFA
Tribal Football

Hendrie backing Everton move for Burnley winger McNeil

Former Aston Villa midfielder Lee Hendrie can understand the Everton links for Burnley winger Dwight McNeil. Hendrie believes McNeil would be an ideal signing for Everton. He said, “He [McNeil] fits the bill for Everton with what he brings. "He would suit an Everton shirt because he's got great ability...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Everton winger Townsend gives credit to his mother for Burnley stunner

Everton winger Andros Townsend praised his mother after scoring a wonder goal against Burnley in the Premier League. The Toffees were facing a difficult moment against the battling Clarets at home, training 1-0. However, three goals in a stunning eleven minutes gave them a 3-1 win, with Townsend scoring the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Dyche
Person
Carlo Ancelotti
Person
Rafael Benítez
Person
Salomón Rondón
Person
Lonergan
Tribal Football

Burnley manager Dyche rues 'mad six minute spell' against Everton

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has rued a "mad" six minute spell in Monday's loss to Everton. The Clarets were up 1-0 but conceded three goals in the space of six minutes, eventually losing 3-1. Dyche told reporters: "A poor reaction to us scoring. We let them creep into the game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Doucoure’s brace of assists propels Iwobi’s Everton past Burnley

The Mali prospect put an impressive performance for the Toffees, helping them to claim a comeback victory over the Clarets. Everton secured a comfortable 3-1 triumph over Burnley in Monday’s English Premier League encounter with Abdoulaye Doucoure bagging two assists. Lifted by their 2-0 away victory over Brighton and Hove...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Everton 3-1 Burnley: Andros Townsend scores screamer as Everton score three in seven minutes to stun Burnley

Three goals in seven electrifying minutes gave Everton a 3-1 win over Burnley at Goodison Park to continue their unbeaten start to the Premier League season. After Burnley had dominated the first half, Ben Mee gave the visitors a deserved lead with a header from Johann Berg Gudmundsson's cross (53), but the game turned on its head out of nowhere on the hour mark.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everton V Burnley#Sky Sports Premier League#Burnley Subs#Hennessey
BBC

Burnley v Arsenal: Head-to-head stats

Arsenal are unbeaten in their past nine league visits to Burnley, winning four and drawing five. They last tasted defeat at Turf Moor in December 1973. Burnley are winless in their past 12 home league games - drawing six and losing six - which is the Clarets' longest run without a victory at Turf Moor in their league history.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

HOLTECAST | PREVIEW - Aston Villa v Everton w/ All Together Now Podcast

Tony’s fondest memories of past fixtures between Villa and Everton. What’s the general perception of Rafa Benítez within the Everton fanbase?. How does Tony assess Everton’s summer transfer business?. Which Everton players should Villa be weary of this weekend?. Who does Tony reckon could cause Everton some problems on Saturday?
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shropshire Star

Aston Villa v Everton - Match preview

Though their opening month to the season was not without promise, the time for Villa to start putting together consistent performances is approaching. Dean Smith’s men host Everton tomorrow aiming to take more than just plaudits after a display at Chelsea which earned plenty of the latter but ultimately resulted in their heaviest Premier League defeat since last October.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rafa Benitez ensures Everton refuse to panic but caution remains despite bright start

It is much too early to get excited about Everton’s prospects this season. After four games, Rafa Benitez’s team are one of a quartet of Premier League sides unbeaten on 10 points. They go to Aston Villa tomorrow in a positive mood.A year ago they made an even better start under Carlo Ancelotti and had a 100 per cent record at this stage. Optimism abounded but it did not last. Despite spending more than £500m since Farhad Moshiri became owner at Goodison five years ago, Everton stumbled to 10th place.Why should things be different this year, especially as the club...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
SB Nation

School of Science Radio, Episode 99 | Everton’s Burnley recap & Aston Villa preview

Everton eventually beat Burnley handily in front of a packed Goodison Park on Monday night after stuttering in the first half and falling behind early in the second. The 3-1 scoreline in the end was justified as a dominant second half performance could have seen the Blues easily pot another three goals with the chances they created.
SOCCER
BBC

Lawro's predictions: Burnley v Arsenal

Mark Lawrenson takes on stars of BBC Three comedy Ladhood, Aqib Khan and Shaun Thomas, for the fifth round of Premier League predictions. Sean Dyche's new contract is great news for Burnley. They need him more than ever this season, if they are going to stay up. The Clarets played...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Manchester United v Newcastle: match preview

Cristiano Ronaldo has already taken the shirt number off Edinson Cavani’s back and is likely to steal his starting spot for his first appearance for Manchester United since May 2009. Newcastle could be without their own, arguably slightly lower-wattage, star attacker as Callum Wilson is suffering with a thigh injury. Jonjo Shelvey and Ryan Fraser are also absent but Paraguayan playmaker Miguel Almirón is available to play. In non-Ronaldo news, Mason Greenwood is in red-hot form and, after his curious England omission, should be perfectly rested to torment Newcastle. Alex Reid.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Crystal Palace v Tottenham: match preview

Tottenham have been quietly going about their business playing very well under Nuno Espírito Santo and are the only team with a 100% winning record as a result. Travelling to Crystal Palace will likely be their biggest test yet with Son Heung-min’s fitness in doubt and the trio of Giovani Lo Celso, Cristian Romero and Davinson Sánchez all unavailable. Patrick Vieira should certainly be fired up against his former north London derby rivals, and will hope his side pick up from their creditable draw at West Ham to secure a first win. In the end, Harry Kane’s superiority could be all Tottenham need to continue their barnstorming start. Graham Searles.
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Everton blitz Burnley to move joint top of Premier League

Liverpool (AFP) – Everton moved level on points with the Premier League leaders after roaring back from a goal down to beat Burnley 3-1 on Monday. Ben Mee put the visitors deservedly in front at Goodison Park before a three-goal blitz in six minutes just after the hour continued Rafael Benitez’s strong start as Everton boss.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

The Guardian

20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy