FastStone Capture 9.7

By Razvan Serea News Reporter Neowin
Neowin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFastStone Capture is a powerful, lightweight, yet full-featuredscreen capture tool and screen video recorder. It allows you to easily capture and annotate anything on the screen including windows, objects, menus, full screen, rectangular / freehand / fixed regions as well as scrolling windows / web pages. It also allows you to record all screen activities including onscreen changes, speech from microphone, mouse movements and clicks into highly compressed video files. You can choose to send captures to editor, file, clipboard, printer, email, Word / PowerPoint document or upload them to your website. Editing tools include annotating (texts, arrowed lines, highlights), resizing, cropping, sharpening, watermarking, applying edge effects and many more. Other features include image scanning, global hotkeys, automatic filename generation, support for external editors, a color picker, a screen magnifier, a screen crosshair and a screen ruler.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows Media Video#Gif#Tga#Tiff#Jpeg#Faststone#Bmp#Pcx#Png#Pdf#Capture Panel#Save#Convert#Settings
