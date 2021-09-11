'Didn't you hear? We're under attack!': Readers recall where they were on 9/11

Twenty years after 9/11, we asked readers where they were when they heard about the terror attacks. Here's what they had to say:. McGovern's Restaurant. I had just graduated from Diman. I started going into work earlier since I was no longer in school and would go in early in the morning, grab some coffee and sit in one of the booths with my fellow co-workers. Mr. McGovern had just gotten back from his daily walk with his brother and they joined us for coffee. Every morning we had the news on and thought nothing of it. Suddenly, I saw Mr. McGovern, a Veteran, jump up and scream oh no!