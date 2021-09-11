Apple suffers major defeat as judge rules that Fortnite's "banana man" can be naked in court

A few hours ago, U.S. court judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers issued some significant rulings in the Epic Games vs. Apple case. The injunction stated that Epic Games must pay roughly $3.5 million for breaching the App Store contract, but Apple must also allow app developers to guide customers to external third-party payment methods in the future. However, another major decision that we regrettably did not cover in our original news piece is that Judge Rogers has confirmed that Fortnite's "banana man" character, affectionately known as "Peely" (artistic depiction above) can appear naked in court. Yes, really.