Ouachita Baptist enjoys highest enrollment since 1966

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOuachita Baptist University has set several enrollment records for the Fall 2021 semester, including the school’s highest total enrollment in 55 years as well as the largest freshman class, best freshman-to-sophomore retention rate and highest four-year graduation rate on record. “Students are coming to, staying at and graduating from Ouachita...

Calhoun County Journal

Jacksonville State Posts Highest Enrollment in University History

JSU’s 2021 freshman class – the largest in the university’s history – posed for a class photo on Burgess-Snow Field at Freshman Convocation on Aug. 19. Photo by Matt Reynolds courtesy of JSU.   September 17, 2021 Lee Evancho   JSU released a notice yesterday that, “The university has officially posted its highest enrollment numbers in […]
COLLEGES
magnoliareporter.com

Leo Carson Davis Endowment will promote SAU student, faculty travel

A beloved, longtime geology and science professor will be honored this fall with a new endowment and the naming of a room in the Science Center at Southern Arkansas University. The Leo Carson Davis Travel Endowment, established by his wife, Dr. Elizabeth Davis, will support student and/or faculty travel and...
COLLEGES
udmercy.edu

Detroit Mercy freshman enrollment is largest since 2009

The University welcomed 573 new freshmen this fall. Approximately 544 of this total will attend the McNichols Campus, which represents the largest McNichols class in the past 12 years. Between 2015 and 2020, the University averaged 522 first-year students. The fall 2021 freshman class represents a 10% increase in enrolled...
DETROIT, MI
magnoliareporter.com

Micheala Roden receives Joey Baker Scholarship

Micheala Roden is the recipient of the Joey Baker/Emerson, Arkansas Scholarship Award at Harding College of Pharmacy in Searcy. Roden is from Magnolia. The scholarship is awarded to a Harding College of Pharmacy student that has completed undergraduate work at Southern Arkansas University. Roden was selected because of her outstanding...
EMERSON, AR
talkbusiness.net

Williams Baptist University appoints new board chairman; enrollment up for the third year in a row

The board of trustees at Williams Baptist University elected its officers for the 2021-22 school year. Dr. Jody Smotherman of Batesville will serve as board chair for the coming year. Smotherman, who is the chief strategy officer with the White River Health System, was elected unanimously by his fellow board members. Smotherman will replace Dave Russell of Jonesboro, who has served as chair for the past three years. Russell, who is president of Tekla Research, is rotating off the board when his term expires this fall.
COLLEGES
magnoliareporter.com

Arkansas educators name Magnolia's Ward as Superintendent of the Year

Magnolia Superintendent of Schools John “Skipper” Ward has been named the 2022 Arkansas Superintendent of the Year. Dr. Mike Hernandez, executive director of the Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators, along with former superintendents of the year, presented Ward with the award during their surprise appearance at Monday night’s meeting of the Magnolia School Board.
ARKANSAS STATE
