Julien’s Auction has turned to one of the biggest action stars of all time to help it close out 2021—Sly Stallone. The Hollywood-centric auction house has just announced that its last big sale of the year will be the “Property from the Life and Career of Sylvester Stallone.” Consisting entirely of memorabilia from the actor’s personal collection, the auction is expected to bring in around $1.5 million. Stallone has gone on to become one of the biggest movie stars of the last half-century since breaking through with 1976’s Rocky, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture. Despite being decades from the...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO