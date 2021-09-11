CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil rallies to $73 on Biden-Xi conversation, tight US supplies

By SOURAV D
 7 days ago
On Friday, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) alongside Brent crude futures’ prices had climbed more than 2 per cent with both benchmarks eking out moderate weekly gains, while Brent briefly rallied to $73 a barrel as US-China trade hopes ramped up following a telephone conversation between the US President Joe Bide and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

MarketWatch

Baker Hughes data show a second weekly climb in U.S. oil-drilling rigs

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil climbed by 10 to 411 this week. That followed an increase of seven oil rigs last week as a recovery in Gulf of Mexico energy operations continues in the wake of Hurricane Ida. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, also climbed by nine to stand at 512, according to Baker Hughes. October West Texas Intermediate crude continued to trade lower, with the contract down 80 cents, or 1.1%, to $71.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
theedgemarkets.com

Oil falls as storm-hit US supply trickles back into market

NEW YORK (Sept 18): Oil prices fell on Friday as energy companies in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico restarted production after back-to-back hurricanes in the region shut output. Brent crude futures fell 33 cents to settle at $75.34 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 64 cents to settle at $71.97 a barrel. For the week, Brent was up 3.3% and U.S. crude was up 3.2%, supported by tight supplies due to the hurricane outages.
FOXBusiness

Americans brace for utility bill sticker shock

Americans are bracing for gas and utility bills that will likely be sharply higher as a perfect storm hits the United States. Severe weather from Hurricane Ida and Tropical storm Nicholas are complicating an already watered-down U.S. energy policy that will leave consumers footing a bigger bill to drive and stay warm or cool.
Xi Jinping
Financial World

Wall St. ekes out gains on crude price surge, economic data

On Wednesday, a swathe of Wall St. stock indices had wrapped up the session sharply higher, mostly driven by a flamboyant upswing in commodity-linked stocks following a steep uprising in crude oil futures’ prices, while a latest set of data suggesting an ease in US core inflation indicators alongside a rise in delta cases had obscured the hopes of a near-term tapering of fiscal support for the economy, eventually hinging investors back towards value stocks which would likely to be benefitted by the most during a pandemic-era new normalcy.
marketresearchtelecast.com

OIL-Crude hits a week high amid US supply concerns

LONDON, Sep 13 (Reuters) – The price of crude rose on Monday, supported by concerns about disrupted supplies in the United States, the world’s largest producer, due to damage from Hurricane Ida, as analysts expect a stable market in the US. next months. * At 1009 GMT, Brent crude was...
Financial World

Wall St. ends lower as US PPI hits 11-year peak, Apple sinks on app store ruling

On Friday, all three key indices of Wall St. had rounded off the session sharply lower following a US Commerce Department data saying US Producers Prices Index had spiked to an 11-year peak last month, cementing the likelihoods of a longer period of a higher inflation despite US Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s solacing remarks while scaling the prospects higher of a near term tapering off Fed’s fiscal stimulus for the economy.
Public Radio International PRI

Biden and Xi phone call amid US-China tensions

Top of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. Subscribe here. In their first phone call in seven months, US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed a range of hot-button issues. It’s only the second time the two leaders have spoken since Biden took office. Senior officials say the two men discussed trade, espionage and the COVID-19 pandemic. Biden confronted China on cybersecurity but sought to put aside differences and called for cooperation on climate change. Xi blamed US policies for strained relations between the two countries and both sides called for better relations to avoid confrontation. Tensions have also been rising over territorial claims in the South China Sea, China’s widely condemned harsh dealings with the Uyghurs and Hong Kong, US tariffs on Chinese goods and Beijing’s criticism of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures rise after Biden-Xi call, oil bounce

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) Sept 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Friday, as signs of an easing in tensions between the United States and China added to recent data that soothed fears of a slowdown in the economic recovery.
FXStreet.com

Markets rebound buoyed by Biden-Xi call

Equity index futures are up currently with market sentiment boosted by news of 90-minute call between leaders Xi Jinping and Joe Biden ahead of US producer prices report today at 14:30 CET after Wall Street finished down again on Thursday. Ford shares lost 2.07% underperforming market after the auto maker said will stop manufacturing cars in India and expects to record a $2 billion restructuring charge, Facebook shares added 0.11% on Thursday while Australia’s highest court ruled media companies are liable for the comments that Facebook users post under their articles.
The Guardian

Biden tells Xi US and China must not ‘veer into conflict’

Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, have spoken in their first phone call for seven months, amid continuing tensions between the world’s two largest economies. During the 90-minute call, which was initiated by the US president, the two leaders discussed their shared responsibility to ensure competition does not...
Axios

Inside Biden's call with Xi

President Biden used a call with Xi Jinping on Thursday night to test whether personal diplomacy with the Chinese leader can make more progress than the meetings among subordinates, who have been snubbing and rebuffing Biden's aides. Driving the news: The call was the first between Biden and Xi in...
theedgemarkets.com

World shares bounce, US dollar edges lower as Biden-Xi call helps mood

LONDON/HONG KONG (Sept 10): Global shares rose and the US dollar edged lower on Friday as news of a call between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden offered some relief to traders eyeing cautious central bank steps towards ending stimulus. The US president and his Chinese counterpart spoke for 90 minutes...
The Independent

Biden calls Xi as US-China relationship grows more fraught

President Joe Biden spoke with China s Xi Jinping on Thursday amid growing frustration on the American side that high-level engagement between the two leaders' top advisers has been largely unfruitful in the early going of the Biden presidency.Biden initiated the call with Xi, the second between the two leaders since Biden took office. It comes at a moment when there is no shortage of thorny issues between the two nations, including cybersecurity breaches originating from China, Beijing s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and what the White House has labeled as “coercive and unfair” trade practices by the...
IBTimes

Asian Markets Rally As Biden, Xi Talk As Hong Kong Leads Way

Asian markets bounced back Friday from the previous day's losses, though investors were treading cautiously as they try to gauge the impact of the Delta variant on the global outlook. Hong Kong led the advances thanks to healthy buying into tech firms that were battered Thursday by China's latest clampdown...
HuffingtonPost

$100 Million Trump Tower Loan Placed On Bank 'Watch List' Over Vacancies

A $100 million loan to Donald Trump’s flagship Trump Tower in Manhattan has been placed on a “watch list” by Wells Fargo Bank because of troubling “lower than average occupancy” in the building. Occupancy has dropped from 85.9% at the end of last year to 78.9% currently, according to Wells...
Financial World is a portal dedicated to everything about economy and finance. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the financial world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Financial World the number one.

