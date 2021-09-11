CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

AP News Digest 3:45 a.m.

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m1K4V_0bsvPVob00

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

—————————

TOP STORIES

—————————

SEPT-11-20TH-ANNIVERSARY — Twenty years ago, the 11th of September dawned as just a date. By midnight, it was 9/11, the staggering starting point for a new era of terror, war, politics, patriotism and tragedy. The U.S. marks the milestone anniversary under the pall of a pandemic and in the shadow of a frantic withdrawal from Afghanistan which fell to the same militant rulers who gave safe haven to the plotters of the 2001 attacks. By Jennifer Peltz. SENT: 850 words, photos. With SEPT-11-20TH-ANNIVERSARY-THE-LATEST.

SEPT 11-BIDEN — President Joe Biden is making an appeal for the nation to reclaim the spirit of cooperation that sprung up in the days following the 9/11 terror attacks as he commemorates those who died 20 years ago. By Zeke Miller and Jonathan Lemire. SENT: 810 words, photos, video. UPCOMING: 990 words after 8:30 a.m. ceremony in New York.

For more 9/11 anniversary coverage, click here.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MANDATES-UNIONS — Several prominent unions have praised President Biden’s plan to require federal workers to get inoculated and private companies with more than 100 employees to get them vaccinated. But some unions have pushed back. By Nicholas Riccardi. SENT: 910 words, photo.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-REPUBLICANS — Republicans blast President Biden, threatening lawsuits and calling for civil disobedience in response to a sweeping new federal vaccine mandate that will force as many as 100 million Americans to be vaccinated against COVID-19, or risk losing their jobs. By Jill Colvin. SENT: 1,060 words, photos, video. With VIRUS OUTBREAK-LEGAL CHALLENGES — Biden has a blunt message to Republicans threatening lawsuits: “Have at it” (sent).

SAUDI-ARABIA-US — The U.S. has removed its most advanced missile defense system and Patriot batteries from Saudi Arabia in recent weeks, even as the kingdom faced continued air attacks from Yemen’s Houthi rebels, satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press show. By Jon Gambrell. SENT: 970 words, photos.

————————————

TRENDING NEWS

————————————

ITALY-TORNADO-DEATHS — Tornado on southern Italian isle sweeps up cars, kills 2. SENT: 190 words, photos.

ASIA-TYPHOON — Strong typhoon increases in force as it heads toward Taiwan. SENT: 210 words, photos.

BRITAIN-PRINCE-ANDREW — Prince Andrew served with US civil suit, lawyers say. SENT: 200 words.

VENICE-FILM-FESTIVAL-BENNIFER — Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez make romance official in Venice. SENT: 220 words, photos.

———————————————————————-

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

————————————————————————-

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IOWA SCHOOLS — A state court judge declined Friday to halt enforcement of an Iowa law that prohibits school boards from enacting mask requirements, saying there is no evidence that any school board would immediately impose a mask mandate if the law wasn’t in effect. SENT: 340 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ATLANTA ZOO — Several members of a troop of western lowland gorillas at Zoo Atlanta have tested positive for the coronavirus after handlers noticed many of the great apes were showing signs of mild coughing, runny noses and a small loss of appetite, the zoo says. SENT: 210 words.

MED-VIRUS OUTBREAK-CDC STUDIES — New U.S. studies show COVID-19 vaccines remain highly effective against hospitalizations and death. That’s even against the extra-contagious delta variant. SENT: 400 words, photo.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FDA Q&A — The Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine chief is pledging to rapidly evaluate COVID-19 vaccines for younger kids — as soon as the studies are in. Dr. Peter Marks tells The Associated Press he is “very, very hopeful” that vaccinations for 5- to 11-year-olds will be underway by year’s end. SENT: 880 words, photo.

————————————————————————-

MORE ON SEPT. 11 ANNIVERSARY

————————————————————————-

SEPT-11-RESTAURANT-WORKERS — Sekou Siby was a cook and dishwasher at the World Trade Center’s Windows on the World restaurant. On Sept. 11, 2001, he had swapped shifts with a co-worker who ended up dying in the terrorist attacks that day. Twenty years later, Siby still feels the pangs of survivor’s guilt. By Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

US—SEPT. 11 ANNIVERSARY-SPORTS — New York’s sports teams will hold ceremonies Saturday to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The New York Mets and Yankees will play a Subway Series game in Queens wearing caps honoring the city’s first responders. Major League Soccer’s New York Red Bulls and D.C. United will wear special patches during their game. SENT: 515 words, photos.

BRITAIN-SEPT-11 — The Sept. 11 attackers failed in their aim of making people in open societies live in “permanent fear,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said as he marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11. SENT: 300 words, photo.

SEPT 11-BOOK EXCERPT-REPORTING FROM KABUL — Associated Press correspondent Kathy Gannon, who was on assignment in Afghanistan on Sept. 11, 2001, describes the days of chaos and uncertainty that followed. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

———————————————————

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

———————————————————

RUSSIA-US — Russia’s Foreign Ministry has summoned US Ambassador John Sullivan to complain about alleged interference by what it called American “digital giants” in Russia’s upcoming parliamentary election. SENT: 300 words.

BIDEN-AIRLINES-FACT CHECK — President Joe Biden and his team are promoting an agreement reached with the U.S. airline industry to cut aircraft greenhouse-gas emissions 20% by decade’s end, but the deal might not fly. SENT: 820 words, photos.

—————————

NATIONAL

—————————

WESTERN-WILDFIRES — Thunderstorms that dropped light rain gave some breathing room to crews struggling to quench California’s massive wildfires but lightning sparked several new blazes in the drought-stricken north, fire officials say. SENT: 590 words, photos.

OHIO FAMILY KILLED — An Ohio woman has become the second person from her family to admit to a role in the killings of eight people from another family. Fifty-year-old Angela Wagner pleaded guilty in southern Ohio’s Pike County to helping plan a shocking crime prosecutors say stemmed from a dispute over custody of her granddaughter. SENT: 510 words, photos.

PROFESSOR ARREST — A federal judge has thrown out all charges against a University of Tennessee professor accused of hiding his relationship with a Chinese university while receiving research grants from NASA. SENT: 470 words.

————————————

INTERNATIONAL

————————————

ISRAEL-PRISON-ESCAPE — Israeli police say they have arrested four of the six Palestinians who broke out of a maximum-security prison this week — including a famed militant leader whose exploits over the years have made him a well-known figure in Israel. SENT: 760 words, photos.

COLOMBIA-HAITI-PRESIDENT-SLAIN — Former Colombian soldiers arrested in Haiti in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse have accused local authorities of torture, saying they’ve been burned, stabbed and hit in the head with a hammer, among other things. SENT: 810 words, photo. With HAITI-PRESIDENT-SLAIN — Prosecutor seeks to interview Haiti PM in president slaying. (sent).

AFGHANISTAN — The United Nations sounded the alarm over Taliban crackdowns on peaceful protests, many of them by women demanding equal rights, and journalists covering such events. SENT: 865 words, photos.

AFGHAN-REFUGEES — The Biden administration gives the first public look inside a U.S. military base housing Afghans airlifted out of Afghanistan. The evacuees are being housed at the base while they undergo medical and security checks. By Farnoush Amiri. SENT: 730 words, photos, video.

————————————

ENTERTAINMENT

————————————

FILM-DISNEY-THEATRICAL-RELEASES — After endless disruption due to the pandemic and the super-charged growth of streaming services, moviegoing may be going back to something a little like normal. The Walt Disney Co. has announced that all of its remaining films this year will open exclusively in theaters. By Film Writer Jake Coyle. SENT: 520 words, photos.

————————-

SPORTS

—————————

TEN—US OPEN — Novak Djokovic has moved one victory away from completing the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis since 1969 by beating Alexander Zverev 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 to reach the U.S. Open final. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. SENT: 1300 words, photos.

————————————

HOW TO REACH US

————————————

At the Nerve Center, Vincent K. Willis can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, ext. 1900. For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

One stunning afternoon: Setbacks imperil Biden’s reset

WASHINGTON (AP) — It was an hour President Joe Biden would no doubt like to forget. On Friday, the Pentagon acknowledged that a drone strike in Afghanistan killed 10 civilians, including seven children, not terrorists. A panel advising the Food and Drug Administration voted to not recommend COVID booster shots for all Americans over 16, dashing an administration hope. And France announced it was recalling its ambassador to the U.S. out of anger for being cut out of a secret nuclear submarine deal Biden had struck with the United Kingdom and Australia.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
truthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
U.S. POLITICS
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
nickiswift.com

Mary Trump Speaks Out As To Why Donald Trump May Not Be Able To Make A Political Comeback

Donald Trump has yet to announce whether he's running for president again in 2024, but it's clear that he still has plenty of supporters within the Republican party. People are still flocking to rallies to hear him speak, and, according to an Emerson College Poll, registered voters gave him a slight edge over President Joe Biden in a potential rematch, with 47% of respondents backing the former president and 46% saying they'd vote for Biden again.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Iowa State
hngn.com

Two New $1,400 Stimulus Checks Are On Their Way; Are You Eligible for Both Payments?

Two more stimulus checks might be on the way, as legislators aim to generate enough money from corporate taxes to cover the $1,400 stimulus payments. Democrats are set to draft the spending package after accepting President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion budget proposals following two earlier rounds of payments in March and December of last year. Meanwhile, since July 15, two of the six child tax credit payments have been made.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Awful new revelations about Trump and Jan. 6 show Mike Pence is no hero

Ever since Mike Pence announced on Jan. 6 that he lacked power to help Donald Trump overturn the 2020 election in Congress, it’s been widely suggested that the vice president was one of the few heroes in this ugly tale. But new revelations in the forthcoming book by Post reporters...
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: China discussing takeover of major US military base abandoned in Afghanistan

China is reportedly weighing plans to take over Bagram Airfield, which once served as the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan, new reports revealed this week. The Chinese military is currently conducting a feasibility study for a potential takeover of the major airfield, according to a source briefed on the plans by Chinese military officials who then spoke to U.S. News & World Report on condition of anonymity.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jovenel Moïse
hngn.com

Joe Biden Won't Be Able To Finish Presidential Term as More Americans Turn Against the President, International Expert Claims

President Joe Biden won't get to the completion of his presidential term, according to renowned international professor Joe Siracusa, who cautioned the 78-year-old leader that the job "ages people." Professor Joseph Siracusa, a political scientist, warned that the position of president "ages people," noting that many presidents appear healthier and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haiti#Ap News Digest#Republicans#Americans#Saudi#Houthi#The Associated Press#Italian#Venice Film#The World Trade Center#Economics#The New York Mets#Yankees#Subway Series
The Atlantic

Stop Calling It a ‘Pandemic of the Unvaccinated’

“Your refusal has cost all of us,” President Joe Biden said to unvaccinated people last week, as he announced a new COVID-vaccine mandate for all workers at private companies with more than 100 employees. The vaccinated, he said, are angry and frustrated with the nearly 80 million people who still haven’t received a vaccine, and their patience “is wearing thin.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Kamala Harris Arrested In Singapore?

A post shared on Facebook claims that Vice President Kamala Harris was arrested in Singapore and that a new vice president has been announced. While Harris did recently travel to Singapore, she was not arrested during her trip. She has not been replaced as vice president. Fact Check:. Harris traveled...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

The Independent

246K+
Followers
111K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy