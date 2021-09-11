CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Smith: 'Last Night In Soho is love letter to London'

Cover picture for the articleMatt Smith says 'Last Night In Soho' is a "love letter to London. The 38-year-old actor stars alongside Anya Taylor-Joy and Thomasin McKenzie in Edgar Wright’s psychological horror film and Matt says the movie made him "really proud" of London. He told The Hollywood Reporter: "Having lived in London for...

