Olivia Urbina Rivero born June 14, 1953, passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family on September 1, 2021. She is preceded in death by her parents Anita Anciso Urbina and Paz Rodriguez Urbina, her siblings Lydia, Elida, Paz and Robert Urbina. Olivia is survived by her children, John Jr. Rivero, John Gabriel Rivero, Laura Rodriguez, and Caroline Cerda. Olivia is also survived by numerous other family members including siblings Maria, Zenida, Alfredo, Modesta, Juanita, Juan, Sandy and her grand children, Grace, Christina, Ashley, Haley, Justin, Priscilla, Zachary, Kylissa and Noah, along with great grandchildren Ariel, Jonathan, Carlos, Liam, Lincoln and Sebastian.