Matt Smith: 'Last Night In Soho is love letter to London'

By Celebretainment
Evening Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Smith says 'Last Night In Soho' is a "love letter to London. The 38-year-old actor stars alongside Anya Taylor-Joy and Thomasin McKenzie in Edgar Wright’s psychological horror film and Matt says the movie made him "really proud" of London. He told The Hollywood Reporter: "Having lived in London for...

www.kpcnews.com

Variety

Edgar Wright Requests Venice Audiences Not to Reveal ‘Last Night in Soho’ Spoilers

“Last Night in Soho” filmmaker Edgar Wright has requested audiences at the Venice Film Festival not to give away the plot of his latest film ahead of its Oct. 29 release. The movie has its world premiere out of competition at the festival on Saturday. Ahead of the film’s first press screening, Wright posted a message titled “A Note from the Filmmakers” to his Twitter feed. “In ‘Last Night in Soho,’ our heroine Eloise goes on a journey. First from the country to the city, and then to another time…,” reads the post. “I would love the audience to go on that journey too...
MOVIES
Reuters

Anya Taylor-Joy travels back in time in thriller 'Last Night in Soho'

VENICE, Sept 4 (Reuters) - British film-maker Edgar Wright said he drew inspiration from the likes of Alfred Hitchcock and Italian horror director Dario Argento to depict the dark side of London in his psychological thriller "Last Night in Soho". The film, premiering out of competition at the Venice Film...
MOVIES
KEYT

For Edgar Wright, ‘Last Night in Soho’ is a dark valentine

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Edgar Wright and Anya Taylor-Joy gathered Saturday on the Lido to speak about their new film “Last Night in Soho,” which has its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on Saturday. The film is a stylish psychological thriller about a fashion student, played by Thomasin McKenzie, whose dreams about a glamorous 1960s London singer, played by Anya Taylor-Joy, start to become real. McKenzie was not in attendance as she is shooting in New Zealand. “Last Night in Soho” is not in competition for the Golden Lion at the festival, which runs through Sept. 11. The film is due in U.S. theaters on Oct. 22.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CinemaBlend

Edgar Wright Pays Loving Tribute To Late Last Night In Soho Star Diana Rigg

In September 2020, Dame Diana Rigg died at the age of 82. At the time, people all over the world paid their respects to her incredible gift as an actress and the unforgettable legacy she left behind. But some are still feeling her loss acutely -- like director Edgar Wright, who spoke lovingly of the actress and Last Night in Soho star when asked about her recently.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Last Night In Soho’ Trailer: Dreams And Nightmares In Edgar Wright Thriller

Focus Features has released the official trailer for Last Night In Soho, Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller that just had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival. It comes ahead of a planned October 29 release in theaters. Written by Wright and Krysty Wilson-Cairns, Last Night In Soho stars Thomasin...
MOVIES
districtchronicles.com

Anya Taylor Joy Is a Deadly Starlet in ‘Last Night in Soho’

In all big cities, there is what feels like an endless supply of art students. In London, the majority of these students belong to the University of the Arts London (UAL), which is famous for its world-leading fashion design courses, which have produced some of the greatest designers to ever live (Alexander McQueen, Riccardo Tisci, John Galliano, to name a few). Fashion courses are taught at two UAL sites across the city: Central Saint Martins (the most prestigious) and London College of Fashion.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

Venice Review: Last Night in Soho is Thrilling Horror with Swinging London on the Brain

Can someone get Edgar Wright a DJ residency? Or a prime-time (or drive-time) radio slot. Few working directors are so passionate and eager to play the tunes, to fill the audio mix of their films with their voluminous record collection. In the immensely entertaining Last Night in Soho, he associates and recalls––especially if you come from or reside in the UK––the Britpop era; that time in the mid-90s where British pop music (not forgetting the Spice Girls along with Oasis and Blur) was commercially triumphant, when it wore its British identity on its sleeve in ways that ranged from prideful to nostalgic to necrophiliac (the latter word as music journalist Scott Plagenhoef described it). Also vital to recall are the overlapping cross-currents of the Euro 96 football tournament (where the “It’s Coming Home” terrace anthem and meme derives from) and Tony Blair’s controversial rebranding of the UK Labour Party.
MOVIES
Polygon

Last Night in Soho gets beautiful and spoiler-filled new trailer

Director Edgar Wright’s 1960s nightmare, Last Night in Soho has a gorgeous and creepy new trailer. The latest trailer was released on Wednesday, and gives us our clearest look yet at the trippy horror movie’s plot — which may not be a good thing. The new footage goes into quite...
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Second Trailer: “Last Night In Soho”

A second trailer has been released for “Hot Fuzz,” “Shaun of the Dead” and “Baby Driver” helmer Edgar Wright’s new psychological thriller “Last Night in Soho”. The story finds an aspiring young fashionista whose dreams transport her to 1960s London where she appears to everyone else as her idol, a...
MOVIES
imdb.com

London Film Festival: ‘Last Night in Soho,’ ‘French Dispatch,’ ‘Succession’ Added as Full Lineup Unveiled

The 2021 BFI London Film Festival — set to run Oct. 6-17 — has unveiled its full program, with a sizeable haul of major titles joining the lineup. Alongside already announced opener, The Harder They Fall, gala screening The Power of the Dog, closing night film The Tragedy of Macbeth and the official competition titles, other films added to the mix now include Kenneth Branagh’s Telluride-bowing Belfast, Wes Anderson’s all-star feature The French Dispatch, Pablo Larrain’s Kristen Stewart-starring Princess Diana fable Spencer (which recently premiered in Venice), and Last Night in Soho, Edgar Wright’s homage to central London starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Thomasin McKenzie (also a ...
MOVIES
metaflix.com

‘Last Night in Soho’: Edgar Wright’s Contemporary and Retro Influence

The latest trailer for “Last Night in Soho” showcases Edgar Wright’s ’60s nightmare. The psychological thriller may be a departure from the director’s previous work, but the images speak for themselves. The dream-sequences thrive on the intense color that fills each frame. Edgar Wright is no stranger to stylistic visuals...
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

From ‘Dune’ to ‘Last Night in Soho,’ Venice 2021 was a film festival to remember

The Venice Film Festival was a serene, sun-blessed blast of a festival. Nothing beats getting up at the crack of dawn and sleepwalking onto the 7 am water bus from the mainland to the Lido, the beautiful Venetian island where the festival is held. After almost two years without going to any major film festivals, attending Venice for the first time was a daunting, yet exciting challenge. However, these fears were soon washed away as the front-heavy festival kicked into gear, forcing everyone to adapt to the sporadic, constantly busy festival way of life. Almost every day consisted of watching, writing, watching, writing, watching and a light sprinkle of more writing to top off the day. Naturally, this was all mixed in with the endless consumption of pizza and pasta, which arguably played just as big a part in the festival experience as the selected films.
MOVIES
ramascreen.com

New Official Poster For LAST NIGHT IN SOHO

Tags: Anya Taylor-Joy, Diana Rigg, Last Night In Soho, Matt Smith, Michael Ajao, Rita Tushingham, Synnøve Karlsen, Terence Stamp, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie. Check out this new official poster for LAST NIGHT IN SOHO. Focus Features will release LAST NIGHT IN SOHO in theaters on October 29, 2021. Story: In acclaimed...
MOVIES
Variety

