CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Mrs Nancy Lee Shine

Hanford Sentinel
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMrs Nancy Lee shine born on November 21,1936, and passed on September 5, 2021. Mrs. Shine was married to Mr. Julius Caesar shine for almost 68 years. Mrs. Shine was a very wife/ military wife, mother, and grandmother. She had 2 daughters... Gwendolyn m. Shine and Rita f. Jackson. 3...

hanfordsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chestnut Hill Local

Marianne “Nancy” Shipley Rhoads

Marianne “Nancy” Shipley Rhoads, wife of the late Donald Vail Rhoads and daughter of Walter Penn Shipley Jr. and Mary Dawson Strawbridge, died on August 3, 2021. From her parents she inherited the gentle kindness, sense of fun, and appreciation of history which imbued everything she did. With her husband by her side, she engaged in adventure that brought her face to face with bears in the wilderness and took her around the world.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
heraldstaronline.com

Mr. and Mrs. Russell Lohr

CHESTER — Mr. and Mrs. Russell Duane Lohr of Chester, formerly of New Cumberland, celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Aug. 26. Lohr and the former Jeanette Ruth “Nettie” Blankenship were united in marriage on Aug. 26, 1956, at Trinity Methodist Church in New Cumberland by the Rev. Kenneth Fordyce.
CHESTER, OH
Journal Review

Mr. and Mrs. McCloud

Carole King married Paul McCloud on Sept. 2, 1961, at Ladoga. They have three children, Darrell (Carla) McCloud, Teresa (Eric) Lynch and Brad (Karen) McCloud. They have been blessed with six grandchildren, Levi (Ariel) McCloud, Seth (Chelsey) McCloud, Condrad Lynch, Ford Lynch, Kelli (Josh) Roche and Traci (Ryan) Conkright. They also have great-grandchildren, Kellin Conkright, Keaton Roche and Jaron Roche and one on the way in November.
LADOGA, IN
Corydon Democrat

Mr. and Mrs. James Conlee

James and Lillian Divine Conlee of Elizabeth celebrated their sapphire wedding anniversary with a family dinner. They were married Aug. 22, 1956, at Mount Zion Methodist Church. The Rev. Pat Roberts officiated. James retired after 31 years with Ford Kentucky Plant, and Lillian is a homemaker. They have three daughters,...
CORYDON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
heraldstaronline.com

Mr. and Mrs. Rick Parker

WEIRTON — Mr. and Mrs. Rick Parker of Weirton are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Parker and the former Cindy McQuain were united in marriage by the Rev. Larry Brown on Sept. 18, 1971, at the old St. Paul’s Church that was on County Road. She is the daughter of...
WEIRTON, WV
CBS Minnesota

Friends, Family Gather To Celebrate The Life Of Former WCCO’er Denise Rosen

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Friends and family gathered today to celebrate the life of Denise Rosen. “Niecy,” as her friends called her, was a designer at WCCO-TV when she met sports reporter Mark Rosen. The two would eventually marry and raise two children, Nick and Chloe. Friday was a celebration of the woman who was a giver and a fighter to the very end. Surrounded by her favorite music — Motown hits — her favorite colors worn by some of her favorite people, her life was celebrated just how she wanted it to be. “She said she wanted to celebrate her life. She wanted a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julius Caesar
Slate

My Nephew Threw a Fit Over a Gift I Gave His Brother

Slate Plus members get more Care and Feeding from Jamilah Lemieux and the other columnist every week. I am childfree by choice, but the aunt to seven niblings whom I adore. Seriously, being the aunt is the greatest! I like to spoil them a little on Christmases and their birthdays, and go out of my way to make sure the presents I get are things that they would like and enjoy.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Corydon Democrat

Mr. and Mrs. Stacy Ballew

Stacy and Michele Baker Ballew of Depauw, formerly of Jeffersonville, recently celebrated their silver wedding anniversary. They were married Sept. 7, 1996, at Graceland Baptist Church in New Albany. They have three children, Kyle, Cole and Erica.
DEPAUW, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tribute Store
dawsonnews.com

The Gift of Mrs. Wanda Parks

Several years ago, my niece, Nicole, called to ask a favor. This is something she rarely does. Nicole is a talented and smart physical therapist. She is so smart, in fact, that she earned a seven-year degree in six. In science. The only ancestors in my family who knew anything about science used that knowledge to make moonshine. And, to be honest, they didn’t realize science had anything to do with fermenting.
NORCROSS, GA
WTOK-TV

Mrs. Maranda Alleen Oatis

Graveside Services for Mrs. Maranda Alleen Oatis will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Little Zion Cemetery, Stonewall with Rev. Charles Goodwin officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mrs. Oatis, 84 of Stonewall, who died Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Rush Hospital, Meridian. Visitation: Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 10-11 a.m. at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home, Quitman.
MERIDIAN, MS
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Mrs. Gwinnette Clifton, Lyons

Mrs. Gwinnette Clifton, age 86, of Lyons went home to be with the Lord Monday, September 13, 2021, at the Community Hospice House in Vidalia. She was a native of Evans County where she had lived all her life until moving to Lyons in 2014 to be closer to family. Mrs. Clifton was a 1953 graduate of Claxton High School. She retired as a social worker from The Evans County Department of Family and Children Services and worked as a legal secretary in the law firm of Judge Emory Findley in Claxton. She was a member of the First Baptist Church Lyons and was a long-time member of Eastside Baptist Church of Claxton where she played the organ for 35 years. She loved cooking and fed many people through the years. She had a servant heart and sought to meet the needs of others. She had a deep love for children and was active in the missions causes of the church. She was a kind, selfless, loving, and thankful person. Her husband, children, and grandchildren count her worthy of great honor and are thankful for the gift of her Christlike life. She is preceded in death by a grandson, Barrett Reeves; parents Charlie Clanton and Eula Mae Driggers; four siblings: Charlie C. Driggers, Teller E. “Buck” Driggers, Vera Salter, and Nathan Driggers.
CLAXTON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Hanford Sentinel

Raisin Capital of the World: The early churches of Selma

With the early days of Selma, religious organizations have been a part of the community’s development. In 1878, settlers in the Mendocino District organized the Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Most of the 14 charter members were women. In charge were the Rev. Warren Compton and Elders C.H. Robinson and C.I. Melvin. Early in 1880, the church became established in the Valley View School, which it shared with the first religious organization to be located in the soon to be Selma area, the United Brethren. The Presbyterian Church, in Selma’s beginning, became the largest church in membership. The congregation decided to build their own church and in 1888 build on the southwest corner of Selma and Mill streets. This church burned to the ground on April 7, 1894. The congregation build a $3,000 structure of wood on the same site. A third church was built of brick and costing $26,000 was on the same site after the old church was torn down in 1917. The Church was dedicated Jan. 13, 1918. The building was declared structurally unsafe in February 1965. The congregation moved their service on a temporary basis to different homes. The church gave up its First Presbyterian Church identity and on Jan. 28, 1968 it became the St. Andrews Presbyterian Church The Church moved to its new building on Rose Avenue on the east side of Selma on November 1970.
SELMA, CA
Hanford Sentinel

The doctor took away my husband’s hope and I want to sue | H. Dennis Beaver

“Caleb,” non-vaccinated, was in the ER and in very bad shape, his wife, “Linda” standing next to his bed. Based on a video that I have seen -- secretly made by Linda, “Because we do not trust them” -- the following exchange took place:. Caleb: Doc, tell me the truth....
LAW
Weirton Daily Times

Mr. and Mrs. Rick Parker

WEIRTON — Mr. and Mrs. Rick Parker of Weirton are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Parker and the former Cindy McQuain were united in marriage by the Rev. Larry Brown on Sept. 18, 1971, at the old St. Paul’s Church that was on County Road. She is the daughter of...
WEIRTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy