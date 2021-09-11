CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Tressa Jean DeBoer

Hanford Sentinel
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTressa Jean DeBoer, 84, of Moscow passed away on Sunday, August 29th. Tressa was born in Groningen, the Netherlands to Derk and Trientje Dik on December 26, 1936. In February 1953, when she was 16, her parents moved to Michigan. She learned English while working for a family. She then went into nurses training and worked at Pine Rest. During her time there, she met Garry DeBoer, a fellow nurse. They were married and moved to California, with a few years in Oregon. She raised her children and spent many years doing childcare. In 1976 she became a citizen. In 2003 Garry and Tressa moved to Moscow, Idaho to be near their daughter and family. At the time of her death she had been a widow for 13 years.

