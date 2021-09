The American Basketball Association's Aurora Sons will host tryouts at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at 3875 Eldamain Road in Plano. They want the Aurora area to know that they have a new professional basketball team that's dedicated to community outreach and being role models to their sons and daughters, while providing great basketball. Join our journey. Be a part of our audience during the tryouts!!!

AURORA, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO