Dave’s Friday Night #OneMinuteForecast 9-10

A few showers will be possible late tonight, although it’ll be fairly light as dry air remains at the surface. Temperatures will drop quickly tonight as we’ll feel some of the coldest air of the season thus far, with readings in the 30s and 40s by early tomorrow morning. A Frost Advisory has been issued for our western counties. Tomorrow will see the return of typical mid-September temperatures and dry conditions, but summer-like weather will return once more this weekend, as highs in the 90s will be possible, especially out west, with plenty of sunshine. Rain chances will increase by late Sunday night as an upper-level trough moves in from the west. Rain chances will persist into Monday, but overall amounts of precipitation have been trending down with the latest model runs.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO