CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Dave’s Friday Night #OneMinuteForecast 9-10

By Dave Holder
kxnet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures tonight will drop to the 40s near the Canadian border with 50s for overnight lows further south as a cold front sweeps across the state. The front will bring temperatures back down to seasonal averages this weekend with increased cloud cover. Slight chances for rain will also arrive this weekend, with slightly better chances across our north Saturday. The best chance for rain looks to arrive late Sunday night and into Monday with some thunder possible. Tuesday will be dry with continued outside chances for rain for the latter half of next week.

www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
kxnet.com

Possible frost overnight followed by the 90s

Today: Light rain showers mainly in northern ND. Highs will be much cooler today and mainly in the 60s and 70s. NW winds will increase behind a cold front to 10-20 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH. Tonight: Light rain in southern ND behind the exiting cold front. We’ll have some...
ENVIRONMENT
WTOK-TV

Rain will fall on-and-off through this weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - On-and-off rain is likely through the weekend and into next week. The rainy pattern will not change until Wednesday when a cold front sweeps the rain-making storm system sitting over Louisiana out of the region. Keep the rain gear close this evening at the high school...
MERIDIAN, MS
WDSU

Cold front on the way for Fall!

Flash flood watch is extended through 7pm Saturday. There is the potential for an additional 2-4" of rain. The ground is saturated, and any additional rain may cause flood issues. We had some flooding along the Mississippi Coast today, and a flash flood warning was issued near French Settlement this evening. Morning lows drop into the mid to upper 70s, Highs Saturday will mostly be in the mid 80s. Scattered rain and storms forecast both Saturday and Sunday. Expect a daily dose of rain through Tuesday. A cold front moves our way Wednesday which is the first day of Fall. It will move through sending in cooler and less humid air You will notice it Wednesday through Friday. The sun will shine.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meteorologist#Canadian
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Warm Weekend With Some Stray Showers Begin The Weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We are off to a mild start to our Friday with some areas of patchy fog. Today we should have no problem getting back to the 80s. Humidity will be on the rise for the next couple of days and it’ll feel sticky. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Today we will be mostly dry with sunshine but there’s a very small chance for a stray shower. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Overnight and through the day Saturday there’s a better chance for isolated showers and even possible thunderstorms...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WNDU

Wetter and cooler early next week...

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TOUCH OF FALL NEXT WEEK... You might notice that the 10 day forecast has turned cooler for most of next week. All the computer models are showing a fall-like air mass coming our way for part of next week. It also looks like the showers arrive a day early, on Monday, so that day is not looking hot anymore. In the mean time, for the weekend, it looks like the next front will bring clouds and spotty showers AFTER the high school football games, and BEFORE the Notre Dame/Purdue game on Saturday. And most of us won’t even get a shower anyway. It will be less humid on Saturday, than it was today...
SOUTH BEND, IN
wtoc.com

Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 9-9-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Tropical Depression Mindy is now east of our area and will continue to quickly pull away. A cold front will move in from the northwest tonight. Some showers and a possible storm are possible through 10pm. Cooler and drier air builds in overnight and continues for the weekend. This will bring us lots of sunshine and pleasant temps. The cold front will stall across central Florida through Sunday as waves of energy move along it. Some showers are possible as far north as Brunswick. High pressure will be the dominate weather feature this weekend into Wednesday keeping our rain chances low.
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NBC26

NBC 26 Weather Forecast Friday AM 9/10/21

Friday, sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, with winds out of the southwest, slowly increasing our humidity. Saturday will be mostly sunny with perhaps a shower/storm late in the night as a cold front moves through. Highs will climb into the mid 80s with muggy humidity. Chances of thick wildfire smoke arrive as well.
ENVIRONMENT
wjhl.com

Scattered showers early tonight – Sun, clouds and scattered showers Saturday afternoon – Turning cooler next week

The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for variable cloudy skies through the evening with a 20% chance of rain. Skies clear overnight with areas of fog. The low will be 63 degrees. Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm during the afternoon. The high will be 84 degrees.
ENVIRONMENT
navarrenewspaper.com

LOCAL WEATHER FRIDAY 9-10-21

Local weather report for Friday, September 10. This report updates during the day. Today our temperatures will range from a low of 67° to a high of 87°. Sunrise is 6:29 AM and Sunset 6:58 PM . Sunny . There is a 0% chance of rain in the morning , 0% chance of rain in the afternoon and 0% chance of rain during the evening.
ENVIRONMENT
kxnet.com

Heating up This Weekend

A few showers will be possible late tonight, although it’ll be fairly light as dry air remains at the surface. Temperatures will drop quickly tonight as we’ll feel some of the coldest air of the season thus far, with readings in the 30s and 40s by early tomorrow morning. A Frost Advisory has been issued for our western counties. Tomorrow will see the return of typical mid-September temperatures and dry conditions, but summer-like weather will return once more this weekend, as highs in the 90s will be possible, especially out west, with plenty of sunshine. Rain chances will increase by late Sunday night as an upper-level trough moves in from the west. Rain chances will persist into Monday, but overall amounts of precipitation have been trending down with the latest model runs.
ENVIRONMENT
kxnet.com

Warm & windy today with big changes right behind it

Today: Prepare for the wind with much warmer daytime highs. Afternoon temperatures will heat to the 80s with increasing southerly winds to 15-20 MPH, gusting to 30-35 MPH. Mostly sunny skies with continued dry conditions. Tonight: Increasing clouds as lows cool to the 50s. A slight chance for early morning...
ENVIRONMENT
kxnet.com

Rain Chances Ahead For Some

A cold front passing through tonight will swing winds back around from a northerly direction as temperatures drop into the upper 40s and 50s. Tomorrow will feature daytime highs in the 60s and 70s, with a chance for rain showers, mainly across our northern counties. Friday will see the return of typical mid-September temperatures and dry conditions, but summer-like weather will return once more this weekend, as highs in the 90s will be possible, especially out west, with plenty of sunshine. Confidence is beginning to grow in cooler temperatures and elevated chances for rain by the first half of next week as an upper-level trough emerges from the west.
ENVIRONMENT
kxnet.com

What will you do for this last weekend of summer?

We will have a pretty nice Friday ahead of us with a little bit of wind, but a lot of sunshine and mild temps. This upcoming weekend is the last weekend of fall on the calendar. Meteorological Fall began September 1st. Temps will soar back into the 80s and 90s with a lot of sunshine all weekend long. Cooler temps and rain chances return early next week.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Sunny Morning, Lunchtime Showers & Storms

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a sunny start to Thursday with temperatures in the upper 70s. In the afternoon highs will soar to the low 90s and it will feel like the upper 90s and 100s. Scattered storms are likely again in the afternoon and evening with the potential for heavy downpours, localized flooding, lightning, and gusty winds. Friday we will likely see a repeat of Thursday with a mix of steamy sun and scattered storms. This weekend an ocean breeze develops leading to mostly morning showers through midday. Highs will climb to the low 90s Saturday and Sunday.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy