Dave’s Friday Night #OneMinuteForecast 9-10
Temperatures tonight will drop to the 40s near the Canadian border with 50s for overnight lows further south as a cold front sweeps across the state. The front will bring temperatures back down to seasonal averages this weekend with increased cloud cover. Slight chances for rain will also arrive this weekend, with slightly better chances across our north Saturday. The best chance for rain looks to arrive late Sunday night and into Monday with some thunder possible. Tuesday will be dry with continued outside chances for rain for the latter half of next week.www.kxnet.com
