Matt Smith: 'Last Night In Soho is love letter to London'

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Smith says 'Last Night In Soho' is a "love letter to London. The 38-year-old actor stars alongside Anya Taylor-Joy and Thomasin McKenzie in Edgar Wright’s psychological horror film and Matt says the movie made him "really proud" of London. He told The Hollywood Reporter: "Having lived in London for...

flickdirect.com

Last Night in Soho Trailer

In acclaimed director, Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller, Eloise, an aspiring fashion designer, is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer, Sandie. But the glamour is not all it appears to be and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something far darker.
MOVIES
Variety

Edgar Wright Requests Venice Audiences Not to Reveal ‘Last Night in Soho’ Spoilers

“Last Night in Soho” filmmaker Edgar Wright has requested audiences at the Venice Film Festival not to give away the plot of his latest film ahead of its Oct. 29 release. The movie has its world premiere out of competition at the festival on Saturday. Ahead of the film’s first press screening, Wright posted a message titled “A Note from the Filmmakers” to his Twitter feed. “In ‘Last Night in Soho,’ our heroine Eloise goes on a journey. First from the country to the city, and then to another time…,” reads the post. “I would love the audience to go on that journey too...
MOVIES
KEYT

For Edgar Wright, ‘Last Night in Soho’ is a dark valentine

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Edgar Wright and Anya Taylor-Joy gathered Saturday on the Lido to speak about their new film “Last Night in Soho,” which has its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on Saturday. The film is a stylish psychological thriller about a fashion student, played by Thomasin McKenzie, whose dreams about a glamorous 1960s London singer, played by Anya Taylor-Joy, start to become real. McKenzie was not in attendance as she is shooting in New Zealand. “Last Night in Soho” is not in competition for the Golden Lion at the festival, which runs through Sept. 11. The film is due in U.S. theaters on Oct. 22.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CinemaBlend

Edgar Wright Pays Loving Tribute To Late Last Night In Soho Star Diana Rigg

In September 2020, Dame Diana Rigg died at the age of 82. At the time, people all over the world paid their respects to her incredible gift as an actress and the unforgettable legacy she left behind. But some are still feeling her loss acutely -- like director Edgar Wright, who spoke lovingly of the actress and Last Night in Soho star when asked about her recently.
CELEBRITIES
districtchronicles.com

Anya Taylor Joy Is a Deadly Starlet in ‘Last Night in Soho’

In all big cities, there is what feels like an endless supply of art students. In London, the majority of these students belong to the University of the Arts London (UAL), which is famous for its world-leading fashion design courses, which have produced some of the greatest designers to ever live (Alexander McQueen, Riccardo Tisci, John Galliano, to name a few). Fashion courses are taught at two UAL sites across the city: Central Saint Martins (the most prestigious) and London College of Fashion.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

Venice Review: Last Night in Soho is Thrilling Horror with Swinging London on the Brain

Can someone get Edgar Wright a DJ residency? Or a prime-time (or drive-time) radio slot. Few working directors are so passionate and eager to play the tunes, to fill the audio mix of their films with their voluminous record collection. In the immensely entertaining Last Night in Soho, he associates and recalls––especially if you come from or reside in the UK––the Britpop era; that time in the mid-90s where British pop music (not forgetting the Spice Girls along with Oasis and Blur) was commercially triumphant, when it wore its British identity on its sleeve in ways that ranged from prideful to nostalgic to necrophiliac (the latter word as music journalist Scott Plagenhoef described it). Also vital to recall are the overlapping cross-currents of the Euro 96 football tournament (where the “It’s Coming Home” terrace anthem and meme derives from) and Tony Blair’s controversial rebranding of the UK Labour Party.
MOVIES
Vulture

Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho Looks Both Groovy and Spooky

Anya Taylor-Joy, who famously played Thomasin in The Witch, co-stars with Thomasin McKenzie, whose name is famously Thomasin, in Edgar Wright’s upcoming film, Last Night in Soho. A new trailer shows McKenzie as “a young girl, passionate in fashion design, who is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it appears, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences.” McKenzie darts around in mirrors (cool trick) and goes blonde (cool trick!) as she uncovers an unsolved murder with Matt Smith at the core.
MOVIES
thatshelf.com

TIFF 2021: Last Night in Soho Review

Edgar Wright’s supernatural mystery, Last Night in Soho, is a neon-soaked love letter to the psychological thrillers of the ‘60s and ‘70s. Wright fans expecting more of the silly antics found in Hot Fuzz and Scott Pilgrim will leave the theatre scratching their heads. Those who enjoy eerie thrillers like Suspiria and Don’t Look Now will feel right at home.
BEAUTY & FASHION
flickeringmyth.com

Spencer, King Richard, Benedetta, Last Night in Soho and The French Dispatch among the big hitters as London Film Festival announces full line-up

As the flashbulbs begin to dim from the Venice Film Festival, the The 65th BFI London Film Festival has taken the baton and unveiled its full programme for October’s celebration of cinema, featuring some well-received carry-overs such as Pablo Larrain’s Spencer, Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, and Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, as well as opening night gala The Harder They Fall, and Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth, which brings the curtain down on proceedings.
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

From ‘Dune’ to ‘Last Night in Soho,’ Venice 2021 was a film festival to remember

The Venice Film Festival was a serene, sun-blessed blast of a festival. Nothing beats getting up at the crack of dawn and sleepwalking onto the 7 am water bus from the mainland to the Lido, the beautiful Venetian island where the festival is held. After almost two years without going to any major film festivals, attending Venice for the first time was a daunting, yet exciting challenge. However, these fears were soon washed away as the front-heavy festival kicked into gear, forcing everyone to adapt to the sporadic, constantly busy festival way of life. Almost every day consisted of watching, writing, watching, writing, watching and a light sprinkle of more writing to top off the day. Naturally, this was all mixed in with the endless consumption of pizza and pasta, which arguably played just as big a part in the festival experience as the selected films.
MOVIES
ramascreen.com

New Official Poster For LAST NIGHT IN SOHO

Tags: Anya Taylor-Joy, Diana Rigg, Last Night In Soho, Matt Smith, Michael Ajao, Rita Tushingham, Synnøve Karlsen, Terence Stamp, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie. Check out this new official poster for LAST NIGHT IN SOHO. Focus Features will release LAST NIGHT IN SOHO in theaters on October 29, 2021. Story: In acclaimed...
MOVIES
Variety

Toronto Film Festival Soldiers on Through COVID-19, but Where Are the Movie Stars?

In the Toronto Film Festival world premiere of “Dear Evan Hansen,” a lonely Ben Platt belts out: “When you’re falling in a forest and there’s nobody around, do you ever really crash or even make a sound?” That question could well apply to a laundry list of absent talent and filmmakers with projects at the Canadian festival, whose organizers pulled off a successful (and partially in-person) 2021 program. The festival was thoughtful and inspiring in places and boasting some of the most exhaustive health and safety protocols from a festival in the coronavirus era, but it’s still fair to ask —...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IndieWire

‘Silent Night’ Review: Keira Knightley Leads a Doomsday Christmas Comedy

The rooms are dressed with holly and candles. The tree is aglow, with a raft of presents beneath it; the larder is stocked with festive treats. And a group of friends converge on this jubilant scene, after a couple of front-seat arguments about whether the new Christmas #1 single is fun or rubbish. It’s probably rubbish, but no one wants to be too negative for this Yuletide gathering. It’s not just the warm glow of the season keeping the cynicism at bay, but the glowing stormclouds on the horizon. They’re going to kill everyone in their path with toxic gasses, as...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ Review: A Glitzy Baby Drag Queen Musical for the Fans

Everybody’s talking about Jamie, and with good reason. For one thing, he’s gorgeous. For another, he’s totally magnetic. The third reason, which ostensibly gives the movie its title, is that 16-year-old Jamie wants to be a drag queen. “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie,” a glitzy movie musical based on the West End hit, gives only a passing glance of Jamie’s actual drag performance, but this is plenty entertaining. Following on the heels of “The Prom,” which debuted its movie version late last year to mixed reviews, “Jamie” is a glittering addition to the fast-growing sub-genre of the queer teen musical. Finally,...
MOVIES
