Hanford, CA

Dennis Ervin Turek

Hanford Sentinel
 7 days ago

Dennis Ervin Turek 74 of Lemoore Ca the son of Ervin and Phyllis Turek of Hanford passed away June 8th 2021 at the Fresno VA Hospital. He is survived by his son Scott Turek of Skiatook Oklahoma, Grandchildren Jaylene Hylton , Levi and Spencer Turek and great grandchild Jayde Ann Hylton. His Daughter Marcie Tome of Tulsa Oklahoma, grandchildren Hagan , Griffin and Payton Tome. His Brother Leonard Turek of Alhambra Ca, Nephews Adam and Neil Turek. Dennis s Sister and Brother in law Debbie and Larry Peicheto, nephews Ryan and Kevin Peicheto of Hanford Ca along with Sister Loretta King of Hanford Ca as well.

hanfordsentinel.com

