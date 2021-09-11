Ellis County Week 3 high school football standings

France’s ambassador to Australia has described as a “huge mistake” Australia’s surprise cancellation of a major submarine contract in favor of a U.S. deal, in an unprecedented show of anger among the allies
A federal advisory panel on Friday unanimously voted to recommend the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorize a third booster dose of Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine for people over the age of 65 as well as for other groups of people who are at high risk for COVID-19. But...
NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida said late Friday that they are working with the FBI to locate 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. North Port police said in a statement that Laundrie’s family told officers they haven’t...
WASHINGTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - A drone strike in Kabul last month killed as many as 10 civilians, including seven children, the U.S. military said on Friday, apologizing for what it called a "tragic mistake". The Pentagon had said the Aug. 29 strike targeted an Islamic State suicide bomber who...
DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, should be fired over the Afghanistan debacle. If the allegations in Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s book "Peril" are true, General Milley should also face court-martial. At a minimum there needs to be two separate investigations into his conduct:. The...
Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
THREE RIVERS, Calif. (AP) — Crews were watching the weather this weekend as they battled California wildfires that have burned into some groves of gigantic ancient sequoias as they try to protect the world’s largest tree. The National Weather Service issued a weather watch for critical fire conditions in the...
