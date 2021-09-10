CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN assesses ceiling, floor for Chargers in 2021

By Gavino Borquez
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
The Chargers are hopeful that they can turn things around under head coach Brandon Staley after finishing under .500 and missing out on the playoffs the past two years.

After breaking down each game, I believe that Los Angeles is capable of going 11-6 this season. But how do other media outlets believe they’re going to fare?

With the start of the Bolts’ season just two days away, ESPN was the latest to make their predictions.

For L.A., the outlet thinks the Chargers’ ceiling is a 11-6 record, while their floor is 6-11.

Here is what Shelley Smith had to say:

The Chargers’ defense is tough to figure out, but that’s the way it was designed by coach Brandon Staley. And safety Derwin James Jr. is back and at the center of it. He is healthy after missing all of 2020, will be a dynamic impact player on D and is relaying the plays from the sideline. But is he a safety? A corner? A linebacker? He brings a different feel to the Chargers’ defense, and his play — and health — could be a big decider in whether Los Angeles is a very good team or has another losing season.

While first-year head coach’s success rates are toss-ups, the Chargers are too talented on both sides of the ball to finish 6-11. The only way I see them with that record is if they get hit with the injury bug to key players, like they’ve experienced in prior seasons.

It will be difficult to fend off the Chiefs for the division title, but if everything goes right, Los Angeles is more than capable of dethroning Kansas City en route to potentially making a deep postseason run this year.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Spun

Von Miller Shares Honest Admission On Peyton Manning Comment

During the Denver Broncos’ Week 1 victory over the New York Giants, Von Miller made waves around the NFL when he compared Teddy Bridgewater’s leadership role to that of former Denver great Peyton Manning. “I haven’t felt that in a while – since 18 was here man,” the three-time All-Pro...
NFL
The Spun

Julian Edelman Has 1-Word Response To Tom Brady’s Last-Second Win

Eventually, Tom Brady will ride off into the sunset as the greatest quarterback to ever play. For now, he’s still ripping out opposing teams’ hearts in crunch time. With a little over a minute left on the clock and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trailing by one, Brady led his team down the field to set up Ryan Succop for a game-winning field goal. It was a masterful drive by Brady, as he completed clutch throws to Giovani Bernard, Rob Gronkowski and Chris Godwin down the stretch.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Stadium Apologizes For Gross Concessions Mistake

Week 1 couldn’t have gone much worse for New York Giants fans, especially those who were at the game. The Giants began the season with a crushing 27-13 loss to the Denver Broncos. Both Daniel Jones (267 yards passing and two touchdowns) and Saquon Barkley (10 carries for 26 yards) had forgettable performances and the defense gave up way too much to Teddy Bridgewater (264 yards passing and two touchdowns) and Melvin Gordon (101 yards rushing and one score).
NFL
New York Post

Deshaun Watson’s girlfriend posts birthday tribute to him amid trade rumors

Deshaun Watson’s relationship with girlfriend Jilly Anais is going strong as the Texans quarterback remains on the sideline amid allegations of sexual assault. The singer shared a sweet birthday tribute to Watson in an Instagram post Tuesday. Anais shared a series of photos that showed the couple cozied up on a recent tropical vacation.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Indiana fans rip out entire bleacher during game against Cincinnati

The Indiana Hoosiers are having a huge game Saturday against No. 8 Cincinnati, as the Bearcats are primed for a College Football Playoff run. However, things haven’t started well for Cincy, as the Hoosiers are up 14-0 midway through the second quarter. It also seems that the Indiana student section...
INDIANA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

