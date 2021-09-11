CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odd, Old News: When U.S. Grant Was Stationed at Old Fort Humboldt

By Kym Kemp
kymkemp.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNuggets of old news are served up by David Heller, one of our local historians. When Lt. Ulysses Simpson Grant, the future 18th President of the United States, sailed into Humboldt Bay on January 5th, 1854 to serve at the newly built Fort Humboldt, it was his second assignment to a frontier military post. He cared for neither assignment. While biographies have focused on his alcohol habit during this period, there is an interesting back story of his conflict with Lt. Colonel Robert C. Buchanan, the officer in charge of the 4th US Infantry under which he served at the fort.

kymkemp.com

