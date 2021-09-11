Environmental Noise Cancellation Earbuds

Apple announced two updated iPads at a virtual event broadcast on Tuesday, September 14. Both the new, ninth-generation iPad and sixth-generation iPad Mini will be released on Friday, September 24, but you can preorder them right now to ensure you get one the day they’re released. If you missed the event, here’s what you need to know about both models, including where they’re available for preorder. Apple The ninth-generation iPad may look the same as the model it’s replacing, but it’s got a lot of under the hood improvements that make it worth the upgrade. This iPad is built around Apple’s A13 Bionic processor,...

