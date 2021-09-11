Heavy-Duty Insulated Shopper Bags

The VENO insulated grocery bag is a reusable, heavy-duty accessory for shoppers that will enable them to eliminate the need for plastic bags in favor of a far more rugged and versatile alternative. The bag has been stitched with strong handles to easily accommodate up to 45-pounds of weight with enough space within for 40 beverage cans or the equivalent of 7.8-gallons of space. The bag boasts a three-layer insulation that will work to keep foods and drinks either cold or hot, depending on needs.