Heavy-Duty Insulated Shopper Bags

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe VENO insulated grocery bag is a reusable, heavy-duty accessory for shoppers that will enable them to eliminate the need for plastic bags in favor of a far more rugged and versatile alternative. The bag has been stitched with strong handles to easily accommodate up to 45-pounds of weight with enough space within for 40 beverage cans or the equivalent of 7.8-gallons of space. The bag boasts a three-layer insulation that will work to keep foods and drinks either cold or hot, depending on needs.

ktwb.com

A competition that was “in the bag”

HURON, S.D. (KELO.com) — It was a competition that was “in the bag.”. Natasha Artz from Fair City Foods in Huron took the top prize at the state’s first-ever “Best Bagger” competition hosted by the South Dakota Retailers Association at the State Fair on Friday, September 3. Sponsored by Associated...
HURON, SD
TrendHunter.com

Down-Insulated Winter Hoodies

Arc’teryx, an expert in creating outdoor garments continues to impress with its latest offering: the Agrium hoody design. The lightweight hoodie is insulated with down to look like a light jacket. Notably, it is made with sustainability in mind to stay aligned with the brand's values. It is offered in...
TrendHunter.com

Temperature-Regulating Linen Sheets

Coyuchi launched a new collection of sheets just in time for Fall. The new Organix Relaxed Linen Sheets are temperature regulating and made with 100% linen. These highly breathable sheets are naturally insulated and can dress the bed season to season. The linen is woven with long pieces of yarn, which creates a soft, weighty, and durable material. The sheets have a weighty 185 gsm and come in various colors - Alpine White, Fog, Natural Chambray, Laurel, Slate, Redwood, and Harbor Blue.
TrendHunter.com

Sustainable Dog Accessories

Lucy & Co. is a sustainable dog accessory brand that was built on the idea that does deserve the best. The brand offers a range of pet accessories that span from harnesses to vests, leashes, and more. Each product was created to support the wellbeing of your furry friend without producing additional waste on the planet.
TrendHunter.com

Curated Christmas Treat Ranges

The Epicurium Christmas products have been unveiled by the brand to get consumers ready for the upcoming holiday season with a number of premium treats. The brand is announcing new products from brands like Tony's Chocolonely, Flower & White and Joe & Seph's, which are each characterized by their different flavors and benefits for shoppers to enjoy. The products include the Meringue Bites Gift Box from Flower & White, Tiny Tony’s Christmas Mix Pouch from Tony's Chocolonely and a vegan advent calendar from Joe & Sephs.
TrendHunter.com

Prepackaged Cold Espresso Shots

The Solo Espresso Shot is launching from UK-based Solo Coffee to provide consumers with a way to boost their energy level without the need to down ample amounts of java or reach for an energy drink. The cold brew coffee shot comes in 60ml bottles which contain 127mg of caffeine...
TrendHunter.com

Cinnamon-Infused Popcorn

Smartfood® has created a new, seasonal popcorn flavor just in time for fall: Cinnamon Sugar Doughnut. Just in time for pumpkin spice and everything nice, these savory-sweet morsels recently hit shelves at select locations and will be available for a limited time this fall. This new offering is the perfect way to bring the delicious cinnamon & sugar combination you love on doughnuts to your favorite ready-to-eat popcorn brand!
TrendHunter.com

Eye Bag-Reducing Extracts

Givaudan Active Beauty introduced a new active ingredient called Sericoside. The brand claims that the active component offers consumers a second youth by resetting the skin's cellular memory. Sericoside is a pure molecule extracted from the roots of Terminalia sericea, a tree that grows in the miombo forest of Central...
TrendHunter.com

Broad-Spectrum Hydration Drinks

MANTRA Labs, the popular science-backed nutritional company, recently expanded its portfolio with the introduction of the new HYDRATE, a new broad-spectrum hydration drink. The beverage boasts zero sugar, 1,200mg of electrolytes, prebiotic fiber, Vitamins C and B12, and more than 72 trace marine minerals, helping users obtain optimal performance. “We...
TrendHunter.com

Portable Paper-Made Kettles

The 'Paper Kettle' has been designed by Ryo Katayama as a portable solution for avid adventurers or campers alike that will enable them to keep essential kitchen equipment with them without having to worry about being weighed down. The kettle is constructed entirely out of paper, which can be safely...
TrendHunter.com

Nostalgic Candy-Flavored Beers

Scottish craft beer brewer BrewDog has partnered with candy brand Swizzles to release the 'Parma Violets IPA,' a hazy and hoppy new brew that draws its flavor from the iconic British candy. This carbon negative brew leverages 'Citra' and 'Simcoe' hops to deliver a malt profile of wheat, pale, and...
TrendHunter.com

CBD-Infused Cooling Gels

The Colorado-based company 24K CBD Plus has launched a new cooling cream design to soothe and relax achy muscles. The company is known for its high-grade, affordably-priced cannabidiol and CBD products. The new Arctic Blue CBD Cooling Gel offers the best recovery solution for an unexpected muscle ache. The product...
TrendHunter.com

Breathable Leakproof Leggings

The leading women's undergarment company, Knix, launched a new legging made with leakproof and breathable materials. The Go with the Flow High Rise Leakproof Legging is designed to absorb up to three teaspoons of sweat, blood, and everything in between. The legging is made using a patented HiTouch 3D fabric that supports and compresses the thighs, glutes, and calves.
Mashed

26% Of Shoppers Wish This Discontinued Candy Would Make A Comeback

As the timeless saying goes, "all good things must come to an end." And sometimes, this philosophy applies to the simple joys of days past, including the sugary indulgences that shaped many of our childhoods. In a recent survey conducted by Mashed, hundreds of candy lovers in the U.S. voted for the discontinued confection they most long for, and the candidates will take you on a sweet trip down Memory Lane.
TrendHunter.com

On-the-Go Cooling Mists

The Body Shop launched a collection of summer-specific body care products that make hot summer days more bearable. The launch features two new lines - the Fresh Raspberry and Cool Daisy collection. Both lines boast floral and refreshing scents and offer cooling body care products perfect for summer. The Fresh...
TrendHunter.com

Bold Countertop Multi-Ovens

The Morphy Richards multi-oven is fit for the modern home. This kitchen appliance breaks the monotony of traditional cooking methods with its uniquely designed lid mechanism. Boasting a retro influence, this countertop oven allows chefs to explore their cooking creativity with style. Created by Souther Design, the Morphy Richards oven...
TrendHunter.com

Ultra-Fast Grocery Delivery Services

American supermarket chain Kroger has teamed up with Instacart to launch 'Kroger Delivery Now,' an ultra-fast grocery delivery service that promises to drop off Kroger shoppers' orders in 30 minutes or less. The new program will utilize Instacart's already existing online shopping platform, combining it with Kroger grocery stores located...
WRAL News

Insulated Thermal Lunch Bag only $10.99 (48% off)

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. This Insulated Thermal Leakproof Lunch Bag is on sale for only $10.99 (48% off) at Amazon right now!. This lunch tote has three layers of thermal insulation, an easy to clean PEVA liner,...
