Breaking earlier vow, Britain's Boris Johnson seeks tax increase

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON, England: In a move that angered some members of his governing Conservative Party, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a planned tax increase affecting workers, employers and some investors, aimed at solving the UK's health and social care funding crisis. The tax increase, which runs contrary to a promise made...

