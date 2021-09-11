Chelsea fans’ preferred lineup against Aston Villa: Chalobah starts but not Lukaku?
The international break is over and it’s finally back to business for Chelsea. First up are a Jack Grealish-less Aston Villa, who are still likely to cause a big challenge. Édouard Mendy starts in goal ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga (5%) as always, and the WAGNH community also continues to see no reason to change the formation, with the 3-4-3 dominating the vote ahead of the 3-5-2 (17%) and the rest.weaintgotnohistory.sbnation.com
Comments / 0