Premier League

Chelsea fans’ preferred lineup against Aston Villa: Chalobah starts but not Lukaku?

By Jimmy Funnell
SB Nation
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe international break is over and it’s finally back to business for Chelsea. First up are a Jack Grealish-less Aston Villa, who are still likely to cause a big challenge. Édouard Mendy starts in goal ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga (5%) as always, and the WAGNH community also continues to see no reason to change the formation, with the 3-4-3 dominating the vote ahead of the 3-5-2 (17%) and the rest.

weaintgotnohistory.sbnation.com

Chelsea vs Aston Villa player ratings: Romelu Lukaku brace at the Bridge

At fulltime it ended Chelsea 3 Aston Villa 0 and it was a match of debuts, first goals and patience that saw the blues leave Stamford Bridge with all three points. Saul made his debut that ended quite unceremoniously which I will allude to later on, Romelu Lukaku made his second home debut and Mateo Kovacic scored his first goal Stamford Bridge. So you could say it was straightforward win for Chelsea well that isn’t entirely the case. There were spells of Aston Villa pressure that made it looked likely that they would of scored but thankfully due to resilient defending and Edouard Mendy brilliance that did not happen. Despite the pressure, the players always found a way out and closed the game out in the second half with two goals that put the result out of doubt. There was a lot of rotation and the team still performed at the high level they have shown this season so far and that is really a testament to the talent that is littered within this squad.
Kovacic and Lukaku 9/10, Saul 3/10, as Chelsea ease to victory vs. Aston Villa

Chelsea marked their return to Premier League action after the international break with a 3-0 win over Aston Villa, despite enduring a slightly awkward first half. - ESPN+ guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more (U.S.) - Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only) - Don't have ESPN? Get...
WATCH: Romelu Lukaku scores his second goal against Aston Villa!

Less than two minutes left in our match against Aston Villa, and Big Rom finds the play to squeeze in one more goal for him and the Blues at Stamford Bridge! César Azpilicueta finds plenty of space to run towards after beating his marker on the right flank, with Lukaku anxious for a good ball near the penalty box. He steps up a bit and with all the might he could muster, the centre-forward scores his second goal of the day with a neat left-foot finish.
Romelu Lukaku is 'near enough the complete striker', hails Graeme Souness after his brace in Chelsea's 3-0 win against Aston Villa... as Darren Bent says £98m summer signing was the 'missing piece' for the Blues as they bid for the Premier League title

Graeme Souness has hailed Romelu Lukaku as 'near enough the complete striker' after a virtuoso performance for Chelsea against Aston Villa on Saturday. The Belgian striker scored a fine double in the Blues' 3-0 win against Dean Smith's side, taking his chances clinically. And Souness lavished praise on Lukaku after...
Lukaku scores twice to help Chelsea down Villa

A brace from Romelu Lukaku inspired Chelsea to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening. The Blues got off to a bright start and saw more possession of the ball in the opening exchanges of the game, while Villa sat back and soaked up the pressure.
Aston Villa boss Smith: What I told Lukaku after our Chelsea defeat...

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith admits having a word with Romelu Lukaku after defeat at Chelsea. Lukaku, 28, opened the scoring against a brave and bullish Villa side before wrapping it up with the home side's third in stoppage time. Afterwards, the striker enjoyed a chat with Villa boss Smith,...
Romelu Lukaku jokes he will stop knee sliding when he scores for Chelsea after his celebration went hilariously wrong against Aston Villa... and even Blues hero Didier Drogba mocks the £98m man on Instagram!

Romelu Lukaku has posted on Twitter that he will never do a knee slide celebration again as it went incredibly wrong after his opening goal against Aston Villa yesterday. The Belgian international returned to Stamford Bridge as a Chelsea player for the first time since his departure in 2014 and marked the day with a clinical display.
Thomas Tuchel hails Romelu Lukaku as the difference as Chelsea beat Aston Villa

Thomas Tuchel hailed Romelu Lukaku’s goal-scoring “personality” as central to Chelsea’s unbeaten Premier League start. Belgium hitman Lukaku fired a fine double for his first Stamford Bridge goals, as the Blues swept past Aston Villa 3-0 in west London. Mateo Kovacic teed up Lukaku’s first strike then dinked home a...
Thomas Tuchel confirms Romelu Lukaku WILL play against Aston Villa after shaking off a thigh issue... but the Chelsea boss will be without N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic - with the American facing 10 days out injured

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Romelu Lukaku is fit to play against Aston Villa on Saturday, but both N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic are sidelined. Striker Lukaku required a scan on a thigh injury sustained on international duty with Belgium, during which he scored three goals despite missing one of their three matches through suspension.
Covid proof needed for Aston Villa fans at Chelsea

Travelling Villa fans will need to be fully vaccinated or provide a negative Covid-19 test to attend this weekend’s game at Chelsea. Covid passports are not coming into effect until the end of this month, but Chelsea announced at the beginning of the season that they would require proof of vaccination or a negative test for supporters to get into Stamford Bridge.
