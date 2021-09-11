CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afghanistan

9/11 jitter still haunt us 20 years later

Corning Evening Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe jitters are what we had after 9/11, with suspicion, paranoia and fear lasting years. Still does. What’s your trigger? A fire engine rushing? The scream of a low flying jet? Bagpipes? Brings it all back, for a sec. Trauma embeds. It did as we watched, on live TV, the...

www.the-leader.com

Marin Independent Journal

Editorial: 9/11 attacks still painful memory 20 years later

Twenty years ago on Sept. 11, many of us woke up to a nightmare, an unthinkably horrific scene that is still shaping our world today. Network news feeds from New York were bringing us footage of the World Trade Center skyscraper, one of America’s iconic structures, severely damaged and on fire.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Seacoast Online

Opinion/Column: 9/11: Twenty years later, still a day no one will forget

For those of us who are old enough to remember, September 11th, 2001, was a day that none of us will ever forget. I can recall with vivid and clear images in my memory, the horrors of that day. As a surfer here on the N.H. Seacoast, we were all anticipating the waves from Hurricane Erin off the coast. Just as I was about to enter the water that morning at 8:15 a.m., I was told that it was freezing. So I went back home to grab my booties and gloves.
HAMPTON, NH
zip06.com

Twenty Years Later, 9/11 Still Elicits Memories, Emotions, and Lessons

It’s been 20 years, but the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, still occasionally linger in my mind, sometimes so vividly it feels like an event from yesterday. My family and I now live in Connecticut, more than 90 miles away from our former home, a one-bedroom, rent-controlled apartment in downtown Manhattan located five blocks from the World Trade Center. I work now as the associate editor at Shore Publishing, a job that keeps me constantly busy but also in touch with the goings-on in the Connecticut shoreline towns.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Washington Post

9/11 didn’t change everything. Old fights and illusions still haunted us.

Aziz Rana is the Richard and Lois Cole professor of law at Cornell Law School and a fellow of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft. He is the author of "The Two Faces of American Freedom." When terrorist hijackers caused unspeakable tragedy on Sept. 11, 2001, killing 2,977 people, destroying...
POLITICS
pnw.edu

9/11: Twenty Years Later

I have been remiss these past few years to acknowledge the tragedy set upon us twenty years ago on September 11, 2001. The day had an impact on the world, the nation, and on each and every one of us. Some of us lost loved ones and many of us still live with the impact of the other tragedies caused by the terrible attacks on the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and in Pennsylvania.
POLITICS
Fox News

9/11 20 years later: Survivors still seek justice while Taliban retakes Afghanistan

Saturday marks 20 years since the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks shocked the world – and the Taliban control Afghanistan for the first time in just as long. Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the alleged al Qaeda mastermind behind the attacks, and four other accomplices detained at Guantanamo Bay appeared in court for the first time in over a year this week for pretrial hearings following coronavirus delays.
WORLD
TODAY.com

9/11 20 years later: Somber remembrances planned across US

On the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, TODAY looks back at that day as somber remembrances and memorial events are planned across the country. Craig Melvin reports from ground zero in New York City.Sept. 11, 2021.
POLITICS
columbusfreepress.com

20 Years Later, Post-9/11 Policies Still Felt by Americans

As the 20th anniversary of 9/11 comes and goes this month, hopefully Americans start to recognize one thing that still persists past the ceremonial pageantry and patriotism we typically see on this day every year –– the continuation of invasive post-9/11 policies, both at home and abroad. Make no mistake, there should always be a time to reflect upon the tragic events of that fateful day and remember all the innocent lives that were lost, but we also must never forget that the domestic and foreign policies enacted after 9/11 ended up costing thousands of more innocent lives, both in our own country and others around the world. Frankly, with the consistent expansion of government surveillance and overreach that has persisted in the U.S. since 9/11, one would assume it must be hard to forget.
U.S. POLITICS
Record-Journal

20 years later, local 9/11 victim’s family still demanding answers

Brett Eagleson of Durham has become the voice for the 9/11 families who have fought relentlessly for answers and justice for their lost loved ones. “It’s obviously a hard time of year for our family and thousands of other families around the country,” he said this week. “The anniversary compounds the sadness and pain, because here we have 20 years later, and the families still have not had justice, accountability and closure.”
DURHAM, CT
Corning Evening Times

'It doesn't get easier': Grief at ground zero still palpable after 20 years | Mike Kelly

NEW YORK — Suddenly, it was 20 years. Once again the living victims of the 9/11 attacks — the walking wounded who lost friends and relatives or survived and now wonder why — came back to the place we once called ground zero. They grieved on a morning eerily similar to that Tuesday in 2001 — a cloudless blue sky filled lower Manhattan with bright light and the cool of the fall to come.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

US volunteer claims Taliban beheaded boys ages 9 and 10 in Afghanistan

A former US Army officer who is part of a volunteer rescue team seeking to save at-risk Americans and Afghan allies still stuck in the Taliban-conquered country claimed that the extremists have beheaded two boys ages 9 and 10 in their reign of terror. Jean Marie Thrower, an Alabama resident...
MILITARY
WashingtonExaminer

Afghan killed by drone praised by co-workers in US aid group

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Afghan man who was killed in a U.S. drone strike last month was an enthusiastic and beloved longtime employee at an American humanitarian organization, his colleagues say, painting a stark contrast to the Pentagon's claims that he was an Islamic State group militant about to carry out an attack on American troops.
MILITARY

