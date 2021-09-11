Anglo German Agreement 1898

Anglo-Portuguese relations in Africa had been compromised by the British ultimatum of 1890, which had prevented Portugal from joining its colonies in Angola and Mozambique through the future Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe, which led to the Anglo-Portuguese Treaty of 1891[1] and an Anglo-German agreement of 1898 according to which Germany, if Portugal abandoned its African colonies, Germany`s Southwest Africa was able to expand northward and East Africa to the south, while Britain was able to expand its South-A. The Frikan territory to the east and control the Atlantic islands of Portugal. [2] The treaty`s misleading name was introduced by former Chancellor Otto von Bismarck, who wanted to attack his despised successor, Caprivi, to strike a deal that Bismarck himself had organized during his tenure. However, Bismarck`s nomenclature meant that Germany had exchanged an African empire for the tiny Helgoland (“pants for a button”). [4] This was zealously taken up by imperialists who complained of “treason” against German interests. Carl Peters and Alfred Hugenberg launched a call for the creation of the German Association, which took place in 1891. [5] The Helgoland-Zanzibar Treaty (also known as the Anglo-German Agreement of 1890) was an agreement signed on 1 July 1890 between the German Empire and Great Britain. Britain has separated itself from a naval base covering rapprochement with the main German naval bases in the North Sea, but which would not be defensible when building its navy. He immediately declared a protectorate over Zanzibar and took full control of the sultanate in the Anglo-Zanzibar War of 1896. The Treaty of Windsor was a secret colonial declaration between the United Kingdom and Portugal in 1899. It is named after the former Treaty of Windsor (1386), signed on 14 October 1899 in London by British Prime Minister Lord Salisbury and Portuguese Ambassador Soveral. Sign up here to access free tools such as favorites and notifications or to access personal subscriptions You can be logged in at the same time by either of the methods listed below. Access to the contents of social magazines varies according to the title.