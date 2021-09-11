CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Ricciardo left with "internal rage" after Monza F1 qualifying

By Alex Kalinauckas
Autosport Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Australian driver, who was fourth in Spa’s wet qualifying session, was frustrated to be shuffled back to fifth as the final Monza Q3 runs concluded. His team-mate Lando Norris ended up finishing 0.006 seconds ahead to claim fourth, with Max Verstappen 0.029s in front and set to start third on the grid for Saturday’s Italian Grand Prix sprint race behind polesitter Valtteri Bottas and his Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

www.autosport.com

Comments / 0

Related
racer.com

Ricciardo leads McLaren 1-2 at Monza, Hamilton and Verstappen clash again

Daniel Ricciardo won a thrilling Italian Grand Prix ahead of McLaren teammate Lando Norris after championship rivals Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton came to blows again in a terrifying airborne crash. The two title protagonists were kept separated in the first stint by Norris, who bottled Hamilton in fourth and...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Daniel Ricciardo wins at Monza after Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen crash out

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen crashed out of the Italian Grand Prix – with the halo appearing to save Britain’s seven-time world champion from serious injury.Daniel Ricciardo took advantage of the extraordinary accident to claim McLaren’s first victory since the 2012 Brazilian Grand Prix.The Australian driver led home a one-two finish for the British team with Lando Norris taking a career-best second.Despite McLaren’s superb result, the afternoon at the Temple of Speed will be remembered for Hamilton’s collision with Verstappen.After Hamilton left the pit-lane on lap 26, Verstappen drew alongside his championship rival at the Variante del Rettifilo in Monza...
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

Ricciardo leads triumphant McLaren 1-2 at Monza!

Daniel Ricciardo picked up his first F1 victory for McLaren, with team mate Lando Norris making it a 1-2 for the squad for the first time in 11 years and their first win since 2012. The pair finished ahead of Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas, who had managed to fight his...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lando Norris
Person
Valtteri Bottas
Person
Tom Stallard
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Ricciardo
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Autosport Online

Norris: McLaren deserved "incredible" Monza F1 win

At Monza Ricciardo snatched the lead away from Red Bull's polesitter Max Verstappen at the start and managed to keep the Dutchman at bay during the first stint. After Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton collided, Norris made it a McLaren 1-2, which the pair defended from Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas and Red Bull's Sergio Perez until the finish.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Italian GP: Ricciardo gives McLaren first F1 win since 2012

Ricciardo led home his teammate Lando Norris in a McLaren 1-2, with Valtteri Bottas ending up third after making excellent progress up the order in the race's opening half after starting last and then capitalising on the chaos that followed the incident that eliminated Verstappen and Hamilton. That happened at...
MOTORSPORTS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Daniel Ricciardo claims shock win at F1 Italian GP

Australian bags first victory for McLaren; Hamilton and Verstappen crash out after collision. Daniel Ricciardo emerged as the shock winner at Monza, securing the first Formula 1 victory for McLaren since Jenson Button triumphed at Interlagos in 2012. Even better, team-mate Lando Norris was second, ahead of the Mercedes-AMG of Valtteri Bottas.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

10 things we learned from F1’s 2021 Italian Grand Prix

After a long-awaited return to Zandvoort, F1 headed to one of its spiritual homes in Monza to complete its gruelling post-summer trio of races. While the F1 driver market went into overdrive during the week between the Dutch and Italian rounds, it was the action on the track which dominated the headlines – both for the right and the wrong reasons.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monza#F1#Race#Australian#Italian#Mercedes#The Red Bull#Mclaren
dreddsinfo.com

Venus Williams Finally Dating A Black Man, Race Driver Lewis Hamilton – Pics

Venus Williams Reportedly Now Dating British Race Driver Lewis Hamilton. Tennis icon Venus Williams, 41, has been searching for the perfect man for many years now. Now she appears to have found him. According to reports, Venus is now dating British formula one race car legend, Lewis Hamilton. The two...
TENNIS
MotorAuthority

Michael Schumacher "different but he's here," according to new documentary

In an upcoming Netflix documentary called "Schumacher," Corinna Schumacher, the wife of seven-time Formula One champion Michael Schumacher, gave an update on the racer's health after the 2013 skiing accident that resulted in a traumatic brain injury. "Michael is here. Different, but he's here, and that gives us strength, I...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Telegraph

Schumacher, review: a catastrophically misjudged positioning exercise for the Schumacher brand

12 cert, 112 min. Dirs: Hanns-Bruno Kammertöns, Vanessa Nöcker, Michael Wech. It has been more than eight years since anyone outside his immediate circle of intimates has seen or heard from Michael Schumacher. In December 2013, the seven-time Formula One world champion sustained injuries while skiing in the French Alps that were serious enough to warrant him being kept in a medically induced coma for six months. He was then transferred to his home on the shores of Lake Geneva, and updates on his progress since have been both cryptic and vanishingly scarce.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Why Goodwood Revival’s revival will be an unmissable event

Commencing today with the second iteration of the Stirling Moss Memorial Trophy race for pre-1963 GT cars, formerly known as the Kinrara Trophy, the Goodwood Revival makes its triumphant return following the COVID-enforced cancellation of last year's event - although racing was still staged behind closed doors in SpeedWeek. The...
MOTORSPORTS
thecinemaholic.com

Where is Mick Schumacher Now?

“You should become one with the car” was legendary racing driver Michael Schumacher’s philosophy on track. It left a lasting impact on the next generation of drivers that came into the sport. One of them was Michael’s own son, Mick Schumacher. Netflix’s ‘Schumacher’ delves into the seven-time World Champion’s life on and off the track and has Mick talking about how much he misses his father. The 22-year-old unsurprisingly picked up racing at a young age and eventually learned of the attention his surname brought. So, let’s find out more about him then, shall we?
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

The unique wing ideas that Monza’s F1 challenge throws up

This usually requires a rear wing design that will be rolled out just once in a season. It’s also meant that we’ve seen some pretty peculiar interpretations down the years, along with some extreme skinny looking setups. Here we take a look at some of the solutions used in more...
MOTORSPORTS
Derrick

F1 leader Verstappen looking to end poor run at Monza

MONZA, Italy (AP) — After retaking the championship lead with a victory in his home race last weekend, Max Verstappen now has to face Lewis Hamilton on a track the British driver has long dominated. Verstappen won the Netherlands Grand Prix on Sunday to move three points ahead of seven-time...
MOTORSPORTS
thefocus.news

Is there F1 Sprint qualifying this weekend?

Formula One heads to Monza this weekend for the Italian Grand Prix – the final leg of a triple-header of grands prix. Will the grid be set by the new F1 sprint qualifying format, and when is the race?. What is F1 sprint qualifying. Introduced by F1 bosses in an...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy