Still Online?: Feeling invisible in the social media age

By Editorial Board
Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his latest special, Inside, comedian Bo Burnham begins his song, “Welcome to the Internet” by teasing, “We've got mountains of content—some better, some worse… We've got a million different ways to engage!” As Burnham sings, I’m just reaching the bottom of my Instagram feed, where I’ve spent nearly an hour scrolling through a never-ending stream of posts. When I’m done, I turn to TikTok instead. Another hour disappears.

Phone Arena

Facebook has always known (and ignored) how toxic Instagram is to young girls

Most of us social media users are aware it's not a good idea to be drawn in too much by the "perfect lifestyle," "perfect body" illusions that Instagram throws at us on a daily basis. Doing so often leads to a lack of satisfaction and disappointment in ourselves, so it's always a good idea to know when to time out from the platform.
TrendHunter.com

Subscriber-Only Social Media Features

Twitter has officially begun rolling out 'Super Follows,' a new feature that will allow Twitter users to charge for subscriber-only content. Although Twitter first announced the feature in February, it has just now been launched to a limited group in the U.S. Currently, the new feature will only be accessible...
Bo Burnham
The New Yorker

Interpretations of the Term “Social Media” in 1996

A group of pals gathering to watch their friend’s short film. It’s bad, as short films often are, but it’s still nice to be together. Sharing your dream-wedding vision board—a poster board covered in magazine cutouts—with your kickball team. Now that Carrie is engaged, you’re starting to feel like the odd woman out (a feeling compounded by Carrie’s frequently referring to you as the “odd woman out”).
ashland.edu

Is There Free Speech on Social Media?

Social media companies like Facebook and Twitter are at the center of debates about the integrity of U.S. elections and the limits of free speech. Are these platforms responsible for policing disinformation? What free-speech rights should citizens, journalists, and politicians have online?. Sohrab Ahmari is the op-ed editor of the...
knowtechie.com

Online dating: Is it still effective?

A decade ago, using the services of online dating sites seemed to be an exotic way to get to know a potential partner. More so, there was an opinion that only losers are signing up for such platforms. Having no success in getting to know someone in real life, people turn to virtual means, therefore, confessing their inability to make real acquaintances.
Miles Etherton

Social media scheduling tools reviewed

Social media calendarPhoto by J Taubitz on Unsplash. A) Social media is important to my writing career and I wish I was better at it. B) Social media is a complete waste of time, I don’t why people bother with it.
paisano-online.com

Social media is exhausting

The 21st century is often referred to as the age of social media, and rightly so. Today, platforms like Instagram and TikTok have gained enormous popularity and boast millions of users. Many young individuals, including college students, spend hours on these platforms, scrolling through posts from acquaintances and strangers alike.
Axios

Creative & Social Media Director

Julie’s Inc is the parent company of Ivy & Leo and Julie’s Boutique. This position is a core role for Ivy & Leo and Julies Boutique E-Commerce and Creative Team. This role will include, but not be limited to: overseeing and managing our ivy & leo, and Julies social media accounts, designing industry-leading banners, graphics and more for our online eCommerce site and social media accounts. A successful candidate must be self-motivated, comfortable working independently, be able to work under pressure and have the ability to manage multiple projects at the same time in a fast-paced environment. They must also be team-oriented and organized. We are looking for someone with a positive attitude and high energy with a passion for fashion and eCommerce.
NBC Los Angeles

Online Scammers Are Using Social Media and Venmo to Target Victims

Social media use and online shopping have both skyrocketed during the coronavirus pandemic, with phones, tablets and devices serving as our way out when we couldn't physically go outside. But now, an online scam is using the logo of popular mobile payment app Venmo as bait on social media, as...
Santa Barbara Independent

How Santa Barbara’s Online Creators Make Money and Brand Deals on Social Media

Parlaying Popularity into Sponsorships, Pop-Ups, and Sales. The average Instagram post is worth a million binary digits. And sometimes that feels like the amount of figures influencers are making. But it’s not just the Addison Raes and Kylie Jenners of the world making a buck on the web. Accounts big and small have found ways to parlay their online reach into real-world success. Yes, there are the fabled sponsorships, where brands pay users to post #ads. But local entrepreneurs are also using social media as a means to bolster their sales through community building. We spoke to four content creators raised in Santa Barbara about how they transform follow counts into dollar signs.
smallbiztrends.com

How to Make Money on Social Media

Social media be it Twitter, Facebook or YouTube have become the most popular platforms by hundreds of millions of users across the world. This has opened up opportunities for businesses to connect with customers, allowing them to maximize the income of their business. In addition, you can use social media sites to also make some money on the side. There are also opportunities to make money through social media without the need to sell anything. In his article, we will help show you the things that can help you make money on social media.
TrendHunter.com

Social Media Wellness Resources

TikTok, the popular short-form content platform popular with Gen Z and Millennial consumers, recently debuted new resources to support well-being. These include new well-being guides, an expanded guide on eating disorders, expanding search interventions, and strengthening notices for search results. In addition, the platform will host a week of in-app...
Dallas Weekly

4th Quarter Social Media Trends

We are heading into the fourth quarter of 2021 – Is your business ready to close the year strong on social media? I have gathered 7 trends you should definitely not overlook and consider implementing into your content strategy so you can stay ahead of the pack and build a brand that is in demand.
